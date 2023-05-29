Like most things in London, fish and chips is a dish that isn’t hard to come by, but so often spoilt by poor imitations.

The dish has a long-standing history in London, dating back to the 19th century when it became popular among working-class communities as an affordable and satisfying meal.

It quickly gained recognition as a staple of British cuisine, and London, being a hub of cultural diversity, embraced it wholeheartedly.

But while London is dogged by poor imitations, it is also dogged by another conflicting force; high prices.

Recently, a dad from Yorkshire was left ‘needing therapy’ after forking out a whopping £54 on four portions of fish and chips in London.

Gareth Jones took to Twitter to explain how his dad, Les, 83, generously offered to treat the family to a meal in Ilford, east London one Saturday night.

However, he was left in shock when the total at the chippy – which he did not name – came to over £50, with his son sharing his dad’s experience in a series of amusing tweets.

But it doesn’t always have to be that way.

Join us as we explore some of the best fish and chip shops in the city, ensuring you get a good feed without getting fleeced!

Ken’s Fish Bar

A family-run business between Herne Hill and Dulwich, Ken’s Fish Bar has won widespread acclaim after being tipped by local Jay Rayner as being home to the best fish and chips in London. Alongside the classic cod or haddock with chips, the esteemed shop also serves rockfish, plaice and skate on the fish front, and a good range of pies and sausages. As the saying goes, thank cod for Ken’s.

Poppies Fish & Chips

Step into a retro 1940s ambiance at Poppies Fish & Chips, a vibrant fish and chip shop with locations in Camden, Soho, and Spitalfields. Poppies is renowned for its authentic decor, friendly service, and traditional fish and chips. Their attention to detail and dedication to maintaining the traditional frying methods create a nostalgic experience that will transport you back in time.

The Golden Hind

Tucked away near Marylebone, The Golden Hind is a hidden gem loved by locals and visitors alike. Established in 1914, this family-run fish and chip shop has a rich history and continues to serve up some of the best fish and chips in town. The lightly battered fish and hand-cut chips, cooked to perfection, are accompanied by homemade tartar sauce and a side of nostalgia.

Olley’s Fish Experience

Another Herne Hill number, Olley’s Fish Experience is a charming fish and chip shop that prides itself on sustainability and quality. Using fresh and locally sourced ingredients, they offer a wide selection of fish, including cod, haddock, and plaice. Their gluten-free options and homemade tartar sauce are also worth trying.

Toff’s of Muswell Hill

Toff’s of Muswell Hill is a family-run establishment that has been serving fish and chips for over 50 years. Located in North London, they are known for their generous portions, crispy batter, and fluffy chips. The shop’s nostalgic atmosphere adds to the overall dining experience.

Sutton & Sons

With multiple locations across London, Sutton & Sons has gained a well-deserved reputation for serving top-notch fish and chips. Their commitment to sustainability means they source their fish responsibly, ensuring a delectable dining experience while caring for the environment. From classic cod and haddock to mouthwatering seafood specials, Sutton & Sons has something for everyone.

The Sea Shell of Lisson Grove

A stone’s throw from Regent’s Park, The Sea Shell of Lisson Grove is a classic fish and chip institution. Boasting a traditional menu with a modern twist, this family-run shop offers a wide range of seafood delights. From traditional fish and chips to jumbo king prawns and calamari, their diverse menu ensures there’s something for every seafood lover.

Rock & Sole Plaice

Situated in Covent Garden, Rock & Sole Plaice is one of London’s oldest fish and chip shops. Established in 1871, this iconic eatery continues to serve up classic fish and chips, maintaining its traditional charm and quality. It’s a favorite among locals and tourists seeking an authentic British experience.

