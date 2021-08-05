While holidays to the South of France remain difficult, Château Minuty Rose aims to transport drinkers to the French Riviera with its portfolio of flagship wines.

The leading Provence rose in St Tropez, Château Minuty is located in the Provençal village of Gassin and has been family-owned for over 85 years, spanning three generations. With over 160 hectares of owned vineyards, the estate is certified ‘Cru Classé’ in the Côtes de Provence appellations, and its wines are produced using sustainable farming practices.

With three flagship rosé wines, the 2020 vintages include Minuty 281, with peach and melon notes and a lengthy mineral finish; Minuty Prestige with intense citrus and white flower aromas; and Château Minute Rose Et Or, made with grapes from the oldest of the estate’s own coastal vineyards.

On the 2020 vintages, Samuel Le Douarin, Château Minuty UK Brand Ambassador said: “We are very excited that the UK hospitality is steadily re-opening, and we think the perfect way to enjoy the sunshine is with our new 2020 vintages of, 281, Rose et Or and Prestige. We hope you will enjoy the freshness of our flagship cuvées, the notes of melon and peach from the 281, minerality of Prestige and the pink grapefruit and jasmine aromas of Rose et Or. We are looking forward to meeting you soon, in the UK or in Saint-Tropez to give you a chance to discover our family estate and to experience the true essence of the French Riviera.”

Like all Minuty wines, the Château Minuty Rose et Or is produced using handpicked grapes, featuring a touch of Cinsault in addition to the trademark Grenache, which are immediately pressed and protected by carbonic gas. Given the particularly warm winter, the 2020 vintage experienced an early growing season, though frost in March impacted the overall production. The natural low yields have particularly rich aromas, however, ultimately producing one of the best vintages in recent years.

With a pale rosé complexion, the Château Minuty Rose et Or has a highly perfumed nose with notes of red berries joined by orange zest and honeysuckle. Red fruits continue on the palate with white peach skin, nectarine and strawberry joining citrus savours of blood orange and pink grapefruit. Elsewhere, the wine has great acidity, gentle freshness and a silky texture, with feint fennel seed notes lingering on the finish.

Château Minuty et Or Rose is available from Secret Bottle Shop, £29.95.

