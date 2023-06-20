Georgia is home to a cuisine that is as rich in history as it is in flavour, yet it is woefully underrated on the global stage.

Sat at the intersection of Europe and Asia, the local cuisine is vibrant and diverse, offering up a unique blend of ingredients, techniques in typically warm and heartfelt hospitality.

Influences from the Caucasus region, the Mediterranean and Persia deliver a harmonious blend of herbs, spices, and ingredients that create unique and tantalising flavours. Think aromatic herbs like tarragon and cilantro, the earthy richness of walnuts, and the subtle heat of Georgian spices.

But if you want one stand out dish then it has to be the famous khachapuri.

The heavenly cheese-filled bread is served with an egg on top that you stir into the dish while the ingredients are still hot.

It is washed down perfectly with some of the country’s exceptional wines that display distinct characteristics derived from indigenous grape varieties and ancient winemaking methods such as qvevri (clay pot) fermentation.

Try it for yourself by visiting some of the exceptional Georgian restaurants featured below – all of which call London home.

Samaia, Barnes

Next to Hammersmith Bridge, Samaia offers a range of traditional Georgian dishes and a fantastic array of local Georgian wines. But the standout is undoubtedly the Khachapuri. This traditional cheese bread is a staple of Georgian cuisine, and Samaia’s version is not to be missed. The bread is freshly baked and filled with gooey, melted cheese that oozes out with every bite.

Geamos

Located in the heart of London, Geamos is a popular Georgian restaurant known for its authentic dishes and warm hospitality. The menu features classic Georgian delicacies such as khinkali (dumplings), khachapuri (cheese-filled bread), and satsivi (chicken or fish in walnut sauce). The cozy ambiance and attentive service make Geamos a favorite among Georgian food enthusiasts.

Little Georgia

Nestled in Islington, Little Georgia offers a cozy and rustic setting where you can enjoy traditional Georgian fare. The menu showcases dishes like chakhokhbili (braised chicken), lobio (bean stew), and various vegetarian options. The friendly staff and charming atmosphere contribute to the overall dining experience.

IBERIA

A delightful establishment that brings the flavours and traditions of Georgian cuisine to London. Located in the heart of the city, this restaurant offers an authentic dining experience for those seeking to explore the rich culinary heritage of Georgia.

The menu at IBERIA-Georgian Restaurant features a wide selection of traditional Georgian dishes prepared with care and expertise. From iconic dishes like khachapuri (cheese-filled bread) and khinkali (dumplings) to mouthwatering meat dishes and flavorful vegetarian options, there is something to satisfy every palate. Each dish is crafted using high-quality ingredients, ensuring an authentic taste that transports diners to the vibrant culinary scene of Georgia.

The ambiance of IBERIA-Georgian Restaurant is warm and inviting, with touches of Georgian decor and a friendly staff that provides attentive service. The restaurant strives to create an atmosphere reminiscent of Georgian hospitality, making guests feel welcomed and comfortable.

In addition to the delicious food, IBERIA-Georgian Restaurant offers a curated selection of Georgian wines to complement your meal. Georgian wines have a long and storied history, with unique grape varieties and traditional winemaking techniques that create wines with distinct character and flavors. The knowledgeable staff at IBERIA-Georgian Restaurant can guide you in selecting the perfect wine to enhance your dining experience.

