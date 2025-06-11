I love sleeper trains – they are a brilliant way to get around, save money on nights in hotels and bring back the most wonderful memories of Interrail trips from my younger days. Then for a while the low cost airlines killed them off, but they are back in a big way as people rediscover the joy of falling asleep to the gentle sound of carriages going over rail points and waking up somewhere new entirely.

And the latest to join this new wave of overnight trains is Berlin start-up Nox which plans to operate a Europe-wide network of overnight trains with fully personal rooms for one or two people at the price of a flight.

The above map shows where the intend to run trains, although the network will obviously be much more limited when they launch in 2027.

“Today people have to share their cabins with strangers, beds are tight, and it’s often more expensive than air travel. We want to change that and make night trains an essential part of European travel,” said Nox co-founder Thibault Constant, who says that”affordable fares” will be on offer on 35 routes connecting cities including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Copenhagen, Milan, Paris, Rome and Warsaw.

As the photos show, the interiors of the trains look very cool, and are to have three classes of rooms with 2-metre long beds, seats, tables and room enough to stand up and store luggage.

We are going to keep an eye on this one and all the other sleeper train operators as the revolution moves apace!

moxmobility.com

[email protected]