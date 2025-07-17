To celebrate the opening of Eden Lounge by Sinners, the new all-day restaurant, café, coworking and social space on Great Eastern Street Shoreditch, you can get a free cocktail or mocktail when you mention the secret code between Wednesday 30 July – Tuesday 5 August.

Simply say “Heaven or Hell” when you arrive at the bar or are seated at your table for your choice of one cocktail or mocktail from the Eden Lounge menu.

Cocktails include Eve’s Delight – a divine mix of Belvedere vodka, lemon juice, rose syrup, lychee juice and egg white topped with an edible flower; Serpents Touch – dark rum and ginger beer over ice, ignited with fresh lime; and Forbidden Fizz – champagne fused with crisp apple and pear liqueur.

For non-drinkers, try Virgin Paloma – a zesty grapefruit cooler with a hint of lime and agave or Berry Basil Smash – sweet berries and fresh basil topped with cranberry juice.

The Eden Lounge has been created to be light on rules and heavy on ambience and is a place to meet, network, collaborate and feel motivated, its botanical garden inspired interior sets the scene for a productive day. With comfortable seating, natural light, and lush greenery, it’s the ideal environment to work, relax, connect and boost productivity, thanks to high-speed Wi-Fi, and plenty of power outlets.

Dining at The Eden Lounge is made easy thanks to an accessible all-day menu – from brunch to late night dining with enticing food at what look to me to be pretty reasonable prices.

Looks well worth a try!

The Eden Lounge by Sinners 78 Great Eastern St, London EC2A 3JL – The Eden Lounge

@sinnersshoreditch/