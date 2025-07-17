Cards on the table: I have visited Pakistan many times over the years, mostly for work rather than tourism, but have loved every minute in that difficult, entrancing, frustrating, unique and mesmerising place. I’m not saying it is for everyone and you need to take travel advice and safety warnings very seriously before even considering going there. But if it is your sort of trip and you do go then you will have a trip you will never forget. Lahore, Karachi… And the food… goodness me don’t get me started on the food.

Empress Market in Karachi

Now for those to whom a trip is tempting and to the millions of Brits with Pakistani heritage, it is very good news that the UK has lifted a five-year ban on Pakistani airlines following improvements in the country’s aviation safety standards. The ban was imposed in 2020, days after Pakistan launched an investigation into the validity of pilot licences issued in the country following a plane crash in Karachi that killed 97 people on May 24, 2020.

The British High Commission said on Wednesday that the lifting of the ban followed safety improvements by Pakistani authorities, allowing airlines to apply to resume UK flights, and this follows the earlier lifting of a ban by the EU Aviation Safety Agency. The national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed direct flights to Europe soon after, and is the only Pakistani airline that is expected to operate to the UK.

Lahore

PIA has long considered UK routes, including London, Birmingham and Manchester among its most profitable, and still holds landing slots at Heathrow that could become active again. PIA has indicated it is finalising preparations to resume UK flights “in the shortest possible time” and had submitted its proposed schedule.

