











Following the success of DIY meal kits offered by so many restaurants over the past year, through various states of lockdown, a collection of butchers, restaurants, and recipe box services have launched new BBQ boxes in time for summer. We pick the best BBQ kits available for nationwide delivery.

Best BBQ kits

Sarap BAon x Restaurant Kits BBQ Kit

Delivering meal kits from some of the country’s top restaurants, Restaurant Kits has launched a series of BBQ kits, giving homes access to a range of different styles, from American, to Scottish, to Filipino. Mac & Wild’s BBQ kit, for instance, features a selection of the restaurant’s favourites to feed six; DJ BBQ’s kit comprises smoked pork shoulder sliders; Pitt Cue offers its signature pulled pork; and Flank’s BBQ kit includes everything needed to make six sticky BBQ milk buns filled with ox cheeks topped with burnt chilli sambal. Filipino restaurant Sarap’s Inasal Poussin kit steers away from meat-heavy, American-style BBQ, including Inasal poussin slow-cooked in Annatto chicken fat, plus jasmine rice lavished with garlic oil, and kale Laing – kale stewed with spicy coconut.

Further information on Restaurant Kits’ BBQ boxes, including the Sarap BAon Inasal Poussin kit can be found here.

Provenance Village Butcher BBQ kits

Curated by a team of ex-chefs and meat experts, Provenance Village Butcher offers a range of BBQ kits, as well as an option to order a pick and mix selection of meats, side dishes, and sauces. BBQ staples are available showcasing premium cuts and exciting breeds (think Galician and Maverick beef burgers). Highlights include the likes of lamb cutlets in a tandoori marinade; chicken satay skewers with additional satay sauce for dipping; truffle-spiked mac and cheese; Thai sausages with lime leaf and lemongrass; and a large bavette steak marinated with Korean kalbi jim marinade.

Further information on the Provenance Village Butcher BBQ range can be found here.

field&flower BBQ range and feasting boxes

Photo: Ed Schofield

In addition to delivering a selection of boxed BBQ kits, online butcher field&flower has launched a new BBQ range for the summer. Born out of a shared passion for quality meat and fish from sustainable, traceable sources, field&flower works with independent West Country farmers and fishermen to offer the finest ethical produce. The butchers’ new summer collection includes the likes of sticky cola pork ribs, various marinated skewers, and cuts such as beef Picanha or pork medallions. Particular highlights from the BBQ range include drunk rum brisket burnt ends marinated in jerk-spiced rum gravy before being smoked for 14 hours; plus Longhorn been burgers dry-aged for 28 days, priced at under £2 each.

Further information on field&flower can be found here

The Tramshed Project x Original Flava Jerk BBQ Kits

In addition to launching a new Sunday Jerk Roast menu curated by Original Flava, The Tramshed Project has teamed up with the brand to launch three new BBQ kits. Known for its authentic Jamaican dishes and cookbook of the same name, Original Flava has collaborated with the east London restaurant on kits which showcase either marinated jerk BBQ Portobello mushroom, BBQ jerk chicken, and BBQ jerk pork. Priced at £50 for two (with free nationwide delivery), the BBQ jerk pork kit features a jerk-marinated loin of slow-cooked Swaledale pork; jerk glaze; sweet chilli chicken wings; mac and cheese; a large portion of Caribbean slaw; rum, apple, and mango crumble to finish; plus two miniature bottles of Duppy Share Caribbean rum.

Further information on The Tramshed Project and Original Flava’s BBQ kits can be found here.

Braybrooke x Ginger Pig BBQ Box

Acclaimed butchers The Ginger Pig have collaborated with craft lager specialists Braybrooke Beer Co to create an ultimate BBQ box. Available throughout July and August, the Braybrooke x Ginger Pig BBQ Box features a selection of sustainably-sourced British beef and pork paired with Braybooke’s Keller Lager, available in a 5l mini-keg (in London) or in bottles (outside London). Enough to feed up to eight people, the BBQ kit also includes The Ginger Pig’s exceptional Lincolnshire sausages; chuck steak and aged rib cap burgers; aged rump steak; thick-cut pork chops; and a large T-bone steak.

The Braybrooke x Ginger Pig BBQ Box can be ordered for London delivery here, and for nationwide delivery here. Orders can be placed now with delivery available from three working days. Last orders will be delivered on 28th August.

Indian Summer BBQ Gathering by Gunpowder

A produce-led box from cult Indian restaurant Gunpowder, the Indian Summer BBQ Gathering highlights great Indian flavours while also enhancing the meat and fish as it was bought. In the Indian Summer BBQ Gathering kit, dishes include southern-inspired Keralan beef sirloin; charred Hispi cabbage with mountain chilli and garlic dressing from the north east; and wild garlic Hariyali chicken kebabs. Buttery pav silk buns are also featured alongside a chickpea salad with roasted cumin and orange dressing, plus a selection of sauces and chutneys.

The Indian Summer BBQ Gathering by Gunpowder and other Gunpowder boxes are available for nationwide delivery via Dishpatch. The Indian Summer BBQ Gathering kit is priced at £50 for 2 people or £120 for 4-6 people.

The Cookaway BBQ Kits

Recipe box brand The Cookaway has launched a new range of customisable BBQ boxes, created by former MasterChef finalist Jack Lucas. Including ingredients and step-by-step instructions, The Cookaway’s BBQ kits features a selection of main dishes, sides, and desserts. Wines and Champagnes are also offered, as well as free nationwide weekday delivery. Highlights from the new recipe boxes include dishes such as a generously-sized Picanha steak to be thinly sliced and served with toasted flatbreads; plump Tiger prawns with earthy black garlic mayonnaise; and a salad of griddled asparagus with baby courgette ribbons, feta cheese, and a dressing of olive oil, honey, and lemon.

Further information on The Cookaway’s BBQ kits can be found here.

