When the sun finally shows up in the capital, Londoners waste no time in heading outdoors. Searches for “outdoor dining London”, “restaurants with terraces London” and “al fresco dining near me” spike every spring—and with good reason. From canal-side brunches to hidden courtyards and historic wine bars, the city is packed with places to eat and drink outside.

Whether you’re planning a long lunch, a romantic evening or just chasing a rare patch of sunshine, here are some of the best al fresco dining spots in London right now.

Central London terraces worth booking

Fallow

Make the most of summer in the city with Fallow’s wrap-around terrace in the heart of St James’s. Lined with leafy foliage and equipped with heaters and blankets for cooler evenings, it’s one of central London’s most reliable sun traps. Pair the sunshine with an Oyster Shell Martini and dive into the restaurant’s cult dishes—from smoked cod’s head to mushroom parfait—courtesy of chefs Will Murray and Jack Croft.

FOWL

Just off Haymarket, FOWL offers a surprisingly tranquil terrace moments from Piccadilly Circus. A Michelin Guide-listed chicken restaurant, it’s known for top-quality birds from Sutton Hoo, playful cocktails and a lively atmosphere. The £20 weekday set lunch is a standout, while Sunday roasts and frozen piña colada-style cocktails make it a weekend favourite.

Bentley’s Oyster Bar & Grill

A stalwart of London dining since 1916, Bentley’s terrace on Swallow Street is as elegant as they come. Expect white tablecloths, polished silverware and a menu packed with oysters, shellfish platters and lobster thermidor. It’s a timeless spot for seafood lovers looking to dine outdoors in style.

Khao Sō-i

Bringing Chiang Mai flavours to Fitzrovia, Khao Sō-i’s relaxed terrace is perfect for laid-back lunches in the sun. The signature coconut curry noodle soup is the star, while cocktails like the Kaad Margarita keep things refreshing. It’s casual, vibrant and ideal for lingering over bold flavours outdoors.

Hidden gems and neighbourhood favourites

The Latimer

Opening in North Kensington, The Latimer brings a relaxed, local feel with a south-facing terrace made for slow afternoons. Expect inventive bar snacks—like masala haddock with curried tartare—and a strong drinks list, including non-alcoholic options. A future neighbourhood staple in the making.

Panzer’s

This St John’s Wood institution has evolved into one of London’s most exciting deli terraces. Alongside smoked salmon bagels and rotisserie chicken, Panzer’s hosts jazz nights, supper clubs and workshops. It’s a lively, sociable space with serious food credentials.

Roe

Set beside the South Dock Canal, Roe offers waterside dining with a wrap-around terrace that catches the sun beautifully. Known for frozen margaritas and Aussie-inspired brunches, it’s a standout choice for outdoor dining in Canary Wharf—especially on weekends.

Gordon’s Wine Bar

One of London’s oldest wine bars, Gordon’s is famous for its candlelit cave—but in summer, the magic moves outside. The courtyard, tucked beside Embankment, fills with drinkers spilling onto the pavement, clutching glasses of wine and plates of cheese. It’s chaotic, charming and quintessentially London.

More of London’s best outdoor dining spots

Pergola Paddington

A go-to for group dining, Pergola Paddington offers a large, covered outdoor space with multiple food vendors, cocktails and plenty of seating. Ideal for casual alfresco eating with friends.

Dalloway Terrace

One of London’s prettiest terraces, Dalloway Terrace in Bloomsbury is known for its seasonal floral displays. Heated and partially covered, it’s a year-round option for elegant outdoor dining.

Towpath Cafe

For a more rustic experience, Towpath Café along Regent’s Canal is hard to beat. Expect simple, seasonal dishes and waterside seating that feels miles away from central London’s bustle.

Seabird

Perched atop The Hoxton in Southwark, Seabird boasts one of the city’s best rooftop terraces. Think oysters, seafood and sweeping skyline views—perfect for sunset dining.