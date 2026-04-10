Breakfast is the new lunch I’m told. Everyone seems to want to catch up over breakfast.

However I do not see why one should replace the other. I am in favour of breakfast, lunch and dinner. Not to mention afternoon tea (now that’s a perfect meal to catch up over). And if push comes to shove I am partial to some ellevenses and a midnight snack, natch.

But I do accept that a healthy breakfast is very important, even if only in building up credit for a weekend full English.

Usefully, there have been a spate of heathy breakfast offerings, among which is Grain on High Holborn, which has just launched its brand-new breakfast menu. Best of all, to mark the occasion Grain will be giving away complimentary bagels to the first 50 customers on Friday 17th April.

Available only in the Holborn store, the first 50 customers will bag either a Mediterranean Riviera bagel, filled with tuna, sweetcorn and mayonnaise, or a vegetarian Morning Mezze bagel, packed with a perfectly balanced mixture of egg and mayonnaise. All customers need to do to redeem the free bagel is to download Grain’s app on their phone, sign up to the loyalty scheme, and show the app at the till.

Both bagels form part of a broader breakfast range, which includes bagel flavours like Deli Salt Beef, Aegean Smoked Salmon, Avocado Sunshine and Coronation Levant. Making the perfect addition to one of the breakfast bagels is Grain’s Uji ceremonial grade matcha, whisked by hand for clean, lasting energy. Choose from the Original Matcha Latte, a more indulgent Pistachio Cream Matcha, or opt for a more unique edition, like the Strawberry Match or Matcha Mango Kefir. Of course, organic coffee is also available as well as a range of soft drinks.

Also central to Grain’s ethos is the Grain Foundation, striving to deliver real food education to children in order to help them build healthy habits that last for life. Which matters. It really, really matters. To date, the Grain Foundation has partnered with five schools, supporting over 100 teachers and reaching hundreds of children through simple, accessible classroom materials.

Grain’s new breakfast menu fits with this admirable ambition to help bring change, serving up clean, considered ingredients to the start of the day. With only 50 free bagels up for grabs on the 17th April, those keen to kick-start the day the Mediterranean way will need to be quick.

Grain, 272 High Holborn, London, WC1 – www.grainmediterranean.com – @grain_mediterranean

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