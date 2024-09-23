At the top of Frith Street on the corner of Soho Square, where taxis whizz by and the streets are awash with busy people wrestling to get from A to B and coworkers tolerating their colleagues for an extra hour because the boss said he’s buying, is a restaurant that will whisk you away from the franticness and into the heart of the English countryside.

Sussex, of the Local & Wild portfolio, offers farm-to-fork dining that is gratifying and intriguing in equal measure. With a brasserie-style menu, you can expect dishes as indulgent as wild game Wellington or as daring as Squirrel tortellini, all within a relaxed space that is a roaring log fire away from being a hunter’s lodge in the middle of nowhere.

The dining room aesthetic is clean and elegant with a beloved country-style panache. A butcher’s table overlooks the room, providing a theatrical hospitality area for the team to carve wellingtons, decant beautiful wines and display a British cheese board.

The seasonal menu celebrates the very best of British, with highlights including:

Mushroom Marmite Éclair

Chalk Stream Trout Éclair

Handmade Gladwin Chorizo, Sussex Kale, Crispbread

Salt Beef Croquettes

Nutbourne Tomato, Strawberry & Basil Salsa

Hampshire Asparagus & Somerset Pecorino Ravioli, Burnt Butter, Hazelnuts Rosemary

Crispy Midhurst Potatoes

Roasted Arundel Fennel, Lentils, Sumac, Tahini Yoghurt

Dorset lamb Rump, Sweetbread, Peas, Anchovy Emulsion

Peppercorn Sauce Lyons Hill Farm Fillet of Beef Wellington

The wine is also a particular focus

The wine is also a focus at Sussex, with chef Richard Gladwin curating a dynamic list which includes wine from the Gladwin family’s very own vineyard in West Sussex, perfectly paired to complement the menu.

Sundays lunches are typically awash with Bloody Mary’s, crispy roast potatoes, and succulent cuts of Sussex meat such as their rib of beef, or Somerset Saxon Chickens.

Bliss.

