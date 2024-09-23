Marceline is inviting brunchers to invade its Champagne cellar this autumn, offering sparkling wines at a fraction of the price on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

The stylist brasserie, which is inspired by the best iterations found in Paris and New York, arrived in London this summer serving a classical French menu in a playful, elegant setting on the water in Canary Wharf.

This October it will launch its weekend brunch series: Champagne Cellar Raid, with dishes served alongside cellar price sparkling wines – many reduced to less than half their usual list price – helping the celebrations flow and elevating a weekend catch-up with friends.

Guests are able to choose bottles starting at £35 (Channing Daughters Bianco Pet Nat, from Long Island in New York State – ordinarily £65) through to £148 (Dom Perignon, Champagne 2013, ordinarily £300).

It’s a playful take on the brunch scene, allowing guests the ability to pick up a bargain and be more adventurous with the list.

Other examples from the list include:

Les Riceys Brut Tradition, Guy de Forez, Côte des Bar, Champagne NV, was £89, now £48

Piper-Heidsieck Essentiel Extra Brut, Champagne NV was £125, now £60

2015 Brut Vintage, Guy de Forez, Côte des Bar, Champagne was £139, now £65

Tradition 1er Cru Brut, Gaston Chiquet, Champagne, NV was £145, now £70

Les Vignes de Montgueux, Jacques Lassaigne, Aube, Champagne NV was £145, now £95

Rosé de Macération, Benoît Lahaye, Vallée de la Marne, Champagne 2020 was £195, now £100

Copenhagen Organic Sparkling Tea (0.0% alc.), Copenhagen, Denmark was £55, now £30



The extensive brunch menu ranges from the light to the full bodied, including Croque Monsieur or Madame, Oysters, Steak Tartare, French Toast, a full Breakfast Grill, and a series of substantial salads including the much-loved Tuna Niçoise. As the seasons change, guests might be inclined to order the Onion Soup topped with Gruyère, the Warm Cheese Soufflé, or the Sugar Pit Bacon Chop with Sauce Charcuterie and New Potatoes. The menu has been developed by Rob Aikens, the acclaimed Chef who has returned to London having spent a number of years at the helm of Pastis, one of New York’s most admired brasseries.

Wines at Marceline are chosen by Jeffrey Koren (previously of Norway’s three-starred Maaemo) and the value-driven list is marked by characterful wines that reflect the unique people and places behind them. The list offers an extensive selection available by the glass, offerings from celebrated winemakers, large formats and an English Sparkling Wine as a house pour.

Champagne Cellar Raid launches on 19 October.

Related: Sussex: Bringing local and wild to the heart of Soho