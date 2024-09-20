The hospitality aficionados behind Truffle Hunting have combined their experience with award-winning chef Scott Smith to create an inn for all seasons in Bray, Berkshire.

A perfectly preserved piece of history set within a chocolate box village, The Crown at Bray’s winsome 16th-century character blends seamlessly with exceptional food and service.

It boasts a rich history within English Renaissance walls, and has withstood revolutions, flooding, and warfare throughout its rich history.

Now, low ceilings, exposed oak beams, open fires, and a charming higgledy-piggledy flow keep the humble pubby vibes intact, lifted by contemporary, creamy washes of vanilla and pistachio hues.

Local food

But don’t be fooled by The Crown at Bray’s humble, laid-back appeal. As well as being a convivial local hub open from 11.30am for catch-up coffees, this place proudly dons two prestigious AA Rosettes and an award winning Head Chef, Scott Smith, who is a notable name in the industry having made his culinary journey through some of the UK’s finest kitchens including Soho’s Arbutus, Wild Honey in St James, and Sugar Boat in the Scottish town of Helensburgh.

Scott’s kitchen is bursting with the delicious kind of seasonal fayre only knowledgeable producers from the surrounding area can supply. The Charcuterie Board is replete with award-winning British artisan, handcrafted salamis and cured meats from the parish’s very own Bray Cured alongside Geoff Wickett’s Chiltern Venison and Chiltern Lamb from Tracy Betteridge, known to her friends as Bill.

The same trusted suppliers are also responsible for the succulent 32-day dry aged sirloin of beef and roasted loin of Chiltern pork that take centre stage in the pub’s ever-popular Sunday Roasts with all the trimmings.

Fruit used in the Heirloom Tomato Salad with Goats Cheese & Chive starter comes courtesy of Chiltern Heritage Orchard’s organic, regenerative fruit orchard, and the Smoked Berkshire Trout, that arrives accompanied by remoulade & soda bread, is expertly reared in large grass ponds and hand graded to ensure the very best quality.

Bill’s Chiltern Lamb Faggots, Crispy Belly & Mash make for a comforting special to be savoured; Crispy Rabbit Leg with Chicory, and Honey comes with a salty kick from Bray Cured’s Alsace Bacon; and The Crown’s Burger is given a meltingly delicious kick from Raclette, Tomato, Pickles & Burger Sauce all piked into a soft Brioche Bun. Lighter fish dishes including a starter of Classic Fish Soup, Rouille, Gruyere & Croutons; and main of Roasted Hake, Fregola, Shellfish Bisque and Roasted Fennel taste all the better with the famous Wright Brothers’ stamp of approval. You can even end the working week in the ideal way by ordering the classic Fish & Chips with Tartare Sauce online to be lovingly wrapped for collection to enjoy a next-level Friday fish takeaway supper in the comfort of your own home.

Take to the water

Whether you’ve reached Bray by road or rail, destination diners on a culinary journey can let the adventure lead them out onto the water for an unforgettable nautical experience with EML Charters. Guests of The Crown at Bray can hop on board ‘Heritage’ at Bray Marina either before or after dining and slowly meander along the river with glass of Champagne in hand for a day spent exploring the beautiful waters of Berkshire and historic, picturesque streets of Bray Village.

In a sea of Michelin starred restaurants, The Crown at Bray makes for a fantastically inviting casual option. A consistent award-winning pub that hasn’t forgotten its roots or purpose. A convivial spot, where quality shines through along with lashings of local charm. This place is a real deal British pub. Long may it reign.

