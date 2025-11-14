Japan and Brazil meet in Covent Garden with chopsticks and a dose of samba.

Sushisamba has a winning formula; Japanese cuisine with a Brazilian twist. Returning to one of their restaurants – the Covent Garden location, for the first time since a visit to their Heron Tower site many years ago I was slightly nervous that I might be disappointed as many restaurants are unable to maintain their standards over time, especially as they scale the brand to multiple sites (10 countries in this case). However I shouldn’t have worried. Sunday lunch was a blast – the food was as good as ever and the atmosphere with Brazilian dancers and a DJ absolutely bonkers (in a great way).

Bringing the Rio Carnival atmosphere to Sunday lunch.

The restaurant is spacious with a view across the easterly open space of the piazza towards Bow Street. The open kitchen runs most of the length of the room, with a separate sushi kitchen at the far end. They have also launched the Sushisamba x Belvedere terrace on the piazza which looked like a fun al fresco option.

Blankets are provided!

On Sunday the restaurant was full and buzzing, the service was efficient, and we were soon in possession of cocktails and looking forward to lunch. A selection of starters were brought to the table including excellent crispy yellow tail taquitos. The three of us had decided to sample different dishes, a poussin a la brasa (that’s chicken cooked on embers or flame before you ask Siri to translate). Mushroom tobanyaki (a Japanese-Brazilian fusion medley of mushrooms in a thick sauce with a poached egg), and a rock shrimp burger. We collectively thought ‘ten out of ten’ for the first two dishes but were not so sure about the shrimp burger. Putting that last item to one side, the sushi and maki were also excellent, the rice at hand temperature as it should be. For dessert we all enjoyed the Japanese apple crumble with its toasted coconut crumb which gave it a satisfying crunch.

Those taquitos!

We went for the last Sunday Brunch of 2025, which will resume after the festive season, so benefitted from that fixed price menu and the entertainment. However, there is a daily set lunch menu, and a pre-theatre set menu both of which give you 3 courses and a welcome cocktail for £39 which is pretty good value for the West End. There is also an extensive a la carte menu and a large saki list too.

If you’re looking for somewhere to go in Covent Garden Sushisamba has much to recommend it. I’d happily eat there again, and if you’re wondering how bonkers the lunch was as sadly the Sunday lunch dancers wont be back till early next year here’s some video.

There’s always someone too busy on their phone to dance!

The Information

35 The Market Building

London WC2E 8RF

Reservations: +44 (0) 20 3053 0000

www.sushisamba.com/reservations

Open from 12:00 to 01:00 Monday -Thursday

12:00 to 01:30 Friday and Saturday

12:00 to 12:00 Sunday

For general questions please contact us at: [email protected]