Now Soho is not a place that is short of a good cocktail or two, but Sotto, the subterranean speakeasy bar situated beneath luxury Italian restaurant, Bocconcino Soho, has been a great arrival on the scene and helps Soho “proper” inch further down Great Marlborough Street. Better still, Sotto has announced a collaboration with award-winning mixologist Rich Woods, aka the Cocktail Guy, who has created a unique ‘Modern Italian Classics’ menu, reimagining classic cocktails with innovative Italian twists.

Available from Friday 12th April, the new list allows you to sip and savour the essence of Italy with pioneering creations, taking you on a journey through southern Italy and beyond for the ultimate taste of La Dolce Vita.

For classics with a twist there is the Med Martini – fusing lemon gin, Lillet Blanc, bergamot and Amalfi lemon, served with a Mediterranean Sea spray foam; the Blood Orange & Tarragon Spritz, combining citrusy sweet blood orange juice and liqueur with tarragon, grapefruit bitters and prosecco; or the refreshing Sgroppino featuring lemon verbena liqueur, lemon sorbet, mint & prosecco.

For cocktails to have with Bocconcino’s excellent desserts there is an indulgent Tiramisu Martini – a ‘Rich’ take on the Espresso Martini combining vodka, decadent dark chocolate and vanilla, poured through a tiramisu frappe; the Biscotti Sour which combines almond & biscotti spirits, whole milk and clarified lemon; and the Blackcurrant Negroni with gin, Campari, blended sweet vermouth, British eucalyptus and blackcurrant.

Rich Woods said: “I’m delighted to introduce this collaborative menu at Sotto Bar – a fantastic late-night drinking den in the heart of our bustling city. The menu has been inspired by all that Italy has bestowed upon us – from iconic cocktails such as the Negroni and Bellini – to the picturesque vistas of the Mediterranean with its beauty, contours and its warmth – all represented in a glass.”

Sotto has a great late night vibe (this is Soho remember?), complimented by resident DJs entertaining Soho’s denizens until late, alongside a selection of authentic Italian small plates such as zucchini fritti, deep fried calamari with tartare sauce, Padron peppers and indulgent truffle chips.

The new drinks menu available from from Friday 12th April. Sotto is open Friday & Saturday evenings, from 7pm – 2am – cin cin! Turn up or book in advance at: https://bocconcinorestaurant.co.uk/sotto-bar

Sotto Bar at Bocconcino Soho

59 Great Marlborough Street, London, W1F 7JY

Website: bocconcinorestaurant.co.uk/sotto-bar

Instagram: @SottoBarLondon

