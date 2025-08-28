Sam Harrison is very well loved in the restaurant world, and particularly so in West London where he started out on he left the world of Rick Stein to start on his own with Sam’s Brasserie in Chiswick. The food in his restaurants has always been excellent, but the success is I think equally due to the service adn atmosphere. Perhaps this is in part due to him having a background similar to his clientele, and understanding what they want. When he sold the original restaurant and its sibling to Hawksmoor it was thankfully no surprise, and a great relief, to everyone that he was soon back with the excellent Sam’s Riverside in Hammersmith and Sam’s Waterside in Brentford.

Yet time and tide wait for no man, and this September marks 20 years of Sam Harrison’s career as a restaurateur, so to celebrate, Sam’s Riverside and Sam’s Waterside are hosting a series of supplier supper clubs throughout the month.

There will be eight events, hosted by renowned suppliers such as HG Walters, Wright Brothers and Journey’s End, taking guests through the ingredients and dishes that shape the menus at Sam’s restaurants with five delicious courses.

This is an anniversary well earned, and I’m sure that these events will be something special to celebrate a rather special career as a restauranteur. Although, to be clear he is not allowed to quit yet!

There are eight supper club events as part of the celebration, four at each restaurant, and each supper club will be hosted by the suppliers themselves, giving guests the chance to hear the stories behind the wines, the produce and the menus – and of course, to ask as many questions as they like.

Experts from Ellis Wines, Journey’s End & Château d’Esclans will be pouring the glasses, while the finest ingredients come from Oui Chef, Phoenix Farm, and Chiswick House, fresh oysters & seafood from Wright Bros and sustainable meat from HG Walter.

Sam said: ‘This anniversary month, we’re marking the milestone in the way we know best: with great food, exceptional wines, and the people who make it all possible. Working with some of our most trusted friends and suppliers, we’ve created a series of one-night-only events at Sam’s Riverside and Sam’s Waterside, with beautifully curated tasting menus that showcase the very best of what we love at Sam’s. So do join us as we celebrate 20 years, and raise a glass to the next chapter.’ Absolutely.

The event schedule for the month is as follows, along with ticket costs:

Sam’s Riverside:

8 September – HG Walter x Journey’s End – £125

Exceptional British meats from HG Walter paired with elegant South African wines from Journey’s End. A showcase of flavour, craftsmanship, and premium cuts.

15 September – Wright Brothers x Rock Angel – £125

The finest oysters and seafood from Wright Brothers, matched with the world-renowned rosés of Château d’Esclans, including Whispering Angel, Rock Angel, and Garrus.

22 September – Phoenix Farm x Ellis Wines – The Cream of the Crop! – £125

Celebrating fresh, hyper-local produce from Phoenix Farm with hand-selected wines from Ellis Wines, including rare English and European vintages.

29 September – Oui Chef x Ellis Wines – The Cream of the Crop! – £125

Premium, seasonal British ingredients from Oui Chef paired with an eclectic range of fine wines from Ellis Wines, creating a truly memorable tasting journey.

Sam’s Waterside:

9 September – HG Walter x Journey’s End – £85

Award-winning butchery from HG Walter alongside expressive South African wines from Journey’s End, bringing depth and richness to every course.

17 September – Wright Brothers x Esclans – £85

A celebration of the sea, featuring Wright Brothers’ oysters and seafood paired with the prestigious rosés of Château d’Esclans.

23 September – Chiswick House x Ellis Wines – The Cream of the Crop! – £85

Showcasing seasonal produce from the gardens of Chiswick House with expertly matched wines from Ellis Wines.

30 September – Oui Chef x Ellis Wines – The Cream of the Crop! – £85

Seasonal British dishes from Oui Chef complemented by a diverse wine selection from Ellis Wines.

These events are the perfect chance for long-time fans of Sam’s and West London locals to enjoy a truly special evening celebrating the community Sam has built alongside his business partner Fanny Stocker, and the thousands of happy memories that his restaurants have helped create.

Bookings for the supper clubs can be made here

Sam’s Riverside, 1 Crisp Rd, London W6 9DN

Sam’s Waterside, 3 Kingham Ave, Brentford TW8 8GB

Sam’s Riverside and Sam’s Waterside