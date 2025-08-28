Sir Ed Davey has announced he will be boycotting the state banquet for Donald Trump next month.

The Liberal Democrat leader said he had taken the decision to “send a message” to the US president over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Davey said turning down the invitation to the banquet from King Charles went against his “instincts.” But he said a message needed to be sent to Trump reminding him of the power he has “to stop the horrifying starvation and death in Gaza and get the hostages released”.

READ NEXT: Donald Trump makes up title that he claims Europeans call him

Sir Ed said: “[My wife] Emily and I have spent all summer thinking about this and have prayed about it. There is no honour like an invitation from the King, and not to accept his invitation goes against all of our instincts.

“But I fear we could have a situation where Donald Trump comes to our country, is honoured with a lavish dinner at one of our finest palaces, yet no one reminds him that he has the power to stop the horrifying starvation and death in Gaza and get the hostages released.

“If Donald Trump tells [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu to stop this, it ends tomorrow. If Donald Trump uses his influence over Qatar and other Gulf states that Hamas relies on, all the hostages could come home tomorrow.

“Boycotting the banquet is the one way I can send a message to Donald Trump and Keir Starmer that they can’t close their eyes and wish this away. We have to speak up, they have to act. Donald Trump must act to end this humanitarian crisis.”

From 17-19 September, Trump and his wife Melania will be hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla for the US president’s second state visit. This will include a banquet in St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle.

Roughly 150 guests are usually invited to the banquet, with invites sent out to a range of famous faces and important figures.

As the leader of the UK’s third biggest party, Davey usually attends such banquets, and was present for French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit last month.

Speaking to the BBC, Davey said he meant “no disrespect” to the King and had “written to him personally” about his decision.