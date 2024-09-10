London’s Bankside, by virtue of it being home to the renowned Tate Modern museum, boasts some of the finest modern art in the world in its surrounds.

Paintings, sculptures and large-scale installations feature from artists such as Pablo Picasso, Yayoi Kusama and Henri Matisse just yards from the banks of the river Thames.

And as anyone who knows anything will know, it is only right that a museum of modern and contemporary art has delicatessen and cafe that is also of the same ilk.

Uncommon Cafe

Opened by husband-and-wife team Mina, the chef, and Neb, who takes care of the operational side, in May 2024 just outside the beloved gallery, the Uncommon delicatessen is just that.

Coupling an inside and outside space that has a mix of dishes on display to either eat in or take away.

There is also a great selection of wines, gourmet crisps, olives and meats, cheeses and freshly baked sourdough. You can even get milk and eggs here.

For my visit, I sat outside on one of the white square tables with comfy wicker chairs, along with a refreshing breeze. The peaceful water feature transports your mind away from being in London.

A mix of office workers having lunch, tourists grabbing a bite, and locals catching up for a coffee made up the clientele on my visit.

Everybody Loves Djordje

I was cheerily greeted by Djordje who is knowledgeable, charming and warm. I hear from a reputable source that Uncommon was originally going to be named Everybody Loves Djordje. Having met him I can see why.

I was joined by a great friend who is not just a food lover, but a serious coffee aficionado!

So, we started with a flat white, which got his nod and seal of approval. The right coffee hit, and well extracted beans, alongside perfectly steamed milk, getting us ready for the impending meal.

I ordered one of the signature focaccia sandwiches, the Chicken Milanese. It had rocket, pesto, cheese and breaded chicken.

Every bit was moreish with very well baked bread that had the right amount of soft/crunch, and the filling was supreme and clearly freshly made.

My guest then had the lasagna, a staple of delicatessens, which is rarely better than what you would get as a microwave meal.

This is certainly not what was on offer at Uncommon. A deep flavour of mince, fresh sheets of pasta and a light cheese. This was mouthwatering and yet not too filling. It was accompanied by a light chicken, tender stem, red pepper and chilli salad which had a mayo dressing.

Burek

I had to check out the Burek, a Turkish dish that Djorge recommended. Step aside the Cornish pasty, you have been defeated!

Light flaky pastry, with a delicious, minced beef filling that I could happily have had more of.

I accompanied my meal with a Grillo white wine which was zingy, fresh and light. There is also the offer of an Aperol spritz, Campari spritz, Negronis or Gin and Tonics which I shall leave for an aperitif hour visit.

For dessert my coffee loving guest had the Tiramisu cake which was a solid dark coffee cake minus the lady fingers, with a mascarpone creamed top. Well made and a great match for an espresso or macchiato.

I had the chocolate fudge which was rich and luscious. Oozing chocolate in the middle. Despite how rich it was the portion size was just right, so as not to be too much.

Uncommon is the deli and cafe that every neighbourhood should have. Getting all the essentials right, of food offering, price point and service.

I look forward to my next visit.

Uncommon London, Tate Modern

Triptych Building,185D Park St, London SE1 9RW

Open Daily

Monday to Friday 07:30-20:00

Saturday 08:30 till late

Sunday 09:00 till late