HBO has started the casting process for its upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

The broadcaster has opened a casting call for the main roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione, for the television adaptation of the books.

The casting call is looking for children who will be between the ages of 9-11 in April 2025 and who are residents of the UK and Ireland. The casting process will be inclusive to all races, ethnicities and genders.

The notice, which was spotted by fans on Monday and has been confirmed as real by HBO, reads: “We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting.

“For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.”

As part of the casting process, applicants will need to submit two short self-tapes, the first of which should be a short poem or story. However, these should not be from Harry Potter, and should be no longer than 30 seconds.

The casting call states: “Please prepare a short poem or story of your choosing. It can be from your favourite book, a poem that you love, a monologue from a play or something you’ve created yourself. Please, nothing from ‘Harry Potter’. Please use your own accent. 30 seconds maximum!”

It's official, the casting starts to find the new Harry, Ron and Hermione 🎬 pic.twitter.com/r8CDXqeJLL — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) September 9, 2024

The second self-tape needs to be a “short video telling us a bit about yourself, including your date of birth, height and where you live. In addition, please describe any family member, friend or pet that you are particularly close to. Please use your own accent. One minute maximum.”

The deadline for submissions is October 31, with filming set to take place in the UK during 2025 and 2026.

An exact release date for the series has not yet been confirmed by HBO, but the head of Warner Bros said earlier this year that they are aiming for 2026 to be the year when it airs.

It is expected to run for seven seasons, with each season being an adaptation of one of J.K. Rowling’s books.

There doesn’t appear to be any suggestion that the show will see cameos or returns from any of the films’ original cast.

Last year, Daniel Radcliffe seemed to rule out the possibility of him returning, saying it would “weird.”

