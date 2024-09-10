Priti Patel is 5/1 with William Hill to be the next leader of Reform UK after Nigel Farage.

Following her early exit from the Conservative Party leadership race, there has been speculation linking Patel with Reform, and only Suella Braverman (3/1) is ahead of her in the market to replace Farage as Reform UK leader.

Before being eliminated from the Tory Party leadership race, Patel pledged to get the party back to winning ways if she got elected.

Asked whether she believed the Conservatives could win the next general election, she said: “You bet we can.”

“We are a patriotic party, a national party who believes in the union and the matters which concern hard-working people every single day.

“And I will lead us from opposition to government, so that we can serve the British people again and give them back the freedoms and the dignity that Labour will take away from them.”

Commenting on the prospect of her now joining Reform UK, Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill, said: “Priti Patel’s Tory leadership campaign didn’t live up to much after she was eliminated in the first round of voting last week and we think that could prompt the former Home Secretary to move across to Reform UK.

“Patel is currently 5/1 to be the next leader of Reform after Nigel Farage, with only fellow Tory and former Home Secretary Suella Braverman ahead of her in the market at 3/1.”

