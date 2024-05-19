Afternoon tea at a smart London hotel or venue is a pastime and treat that seems to be ever more popular. And it is not hard to see why: delicious sandwiches, beautiful cakes, scones with clotted cream and jam all washed down with delicate cups of tea (and increasingly with delicate glasses of champagne) in beautiful settings. What better way to catch up with friends. There is also the sheer indulgence of leaving aside the hectic pace of London life to wallow in a chintzy sofa for a few hours and let the world wash over you. I love afternoon tea.

Of course all of this popularity, together with the opening of a swathe of top end hotels in recent years, has led to something of an arms race as to who can provide the most distinctive and luxurious afternoon tea. Cucumber sandwiches and fruit scones alone no longer cut it. All for the better I say, and there are some real delights out there: the Italian afternoon tea at the Bulgari and afternoon tea in the beautifully restored reception rooms at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane to name but two, and that is before considering classic venues such as the Savoy and Browns.

One venue that has seriously upped the stakes is the InterContinental London Park Lane, which has launched an “Elizabethan Afternoon Tea”. The hotel is actually on the site of the former childhood residence of Queen Elizabeth II, and has launched its new signature Elizabethan Royal Tea celebrating both former monarchs of that name. It is a hotel I know well, having been the preferred base of several American friends of mine over the years, and it is an elegant modern temple of calm and luxury, with light filled spaces and the quiet clack of heels on marble.

Afternoon tea takes place in The Wellington Lounge, which over looks Hyde Park Corner, and is served on beautiful new Wedgewood English bone china. And the savoury offerings are exceptional: a ‘Royal Warrant’ Salmon & Caviar Bliss and Monarch’s Coronation Chicken Royale were both excellent, but the beef, asparagus and horseradish sandwich was the clear winner. Well cooked, soft perfect beef and the right amount of horseradish then topped with delicate but crunchy asparagus spears. Delicious. I would happily eat those all day long.

Scones were as excellent as expected and the cakes a total delight, with designs inspired by royal regalia including an Elizabeth I Syllabub, a pastry royally adorned with a sable. Best of all is a Tudor Plum Cake, which unexpectedly and wonderful uses Purple Pershore plums for the jam, thereby earing the compete approval of my wife – our resident plum expert who reckons them to be among the greatest of all plums. It’s that level of attention to detail that comes through here in dish after dish.

They have also paired with heritage brand The East India Company to offer two bespoke tea blends only available here and which were hand-selected by Tea Master, Lalith Lenadora, who also selected the alternative 20 infusions from across the globe. You can also pair your afternoon tea with a glass of champagne, from Royal Warrant holder Veuve Clicquot, or The Queen’s Cocktail – Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite blend of gin and dubonnet. Finally, Royal Warrant holder Charbonnel et Walker provides guests with a sweet end to the tea through a chocolate takeaway treat.

No question that this is one of the best afternoon teas I have tried and it is in one of my favourite venues. A serious contender indeed!

Priced at £74 per person, or £86 per person with a glass of Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label Champagne NV, the Elizabethan Royal Tea will be available daily between 1pm – 5pm. Bookings are available at parklane.intercontinental.com/the-wellington-lounge.

The Intercontinental London Park Lane, One Hamilton Place, Park Lane, London W1J 7QY – 020 7409 3131 – [email protected]

