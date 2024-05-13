TLE favourite Six by Nico has announced its new six-course tasting menu, Mexico, which will be available between Monday 20th May and Sunday 30th June 2024, in which they aim to capture the vibrant spirit of modern Mexico. Which is pretty much bang on-trend.

This six-course tasting menu looks rich in colour and flavour and seeks to combine elements of both contemporary Mexican street food and ancient culinary classics. For the menu, Chef Nico Simeone and his team ventured to Mexico City, where they were taken to the suburbs barely visible to the novice traveller, engaging with local chefs and food artisans to draw inspiration from their time-tested recipes and innovative cooking techniques.

The journey begins with a Tostada featuring prawn, cucumber and shallots, complemented by crème fraîche, burnt cucumber and guacamole. This is followed by a sweetcorn fritter Elote, with queso fresco and salsa verde, followed by Barbacoa with calcot onions, roasted garlic emulsion, smoked ketchup, smoked almond pesto and pork crackling.

The fish course introduces Caldo de Pescado, a spicy sea bass broth enriched with white bean and chorizo while then main course is a Mole of slow cooked chicken leg roulade, crispy tamales, serrano pepper mayonnaise and tomato mole, alongside an optional add-on of fried nachos with chicken, queso blanco, tomatillo and chilli salsa. The dessert, Pastel Roldan Tres Leches, concludes the menu with pecan cake, horchata, vanilla tres leches sorbet and citrus. Sounds absolutely delicious.

Founder of Six by Nico and Chef, Nico Simeone, said “The trip to Mexico City opened our eyes to the profound and spirited food culture of Mexico. We were particularly inspired by the locals’ dedication to preserving culinary heritage while embracing modern techniques. It was an enriching experience that influenced every aspect of this menu, aiming to bring a piece of Mexico to London. We learned a lot from our trip, and noted the authenticity in traditions that were abundant in creating flavour. Some techniques, we simply cannot recreate due to access to authentic ingredients but where possible, and where we can do the dish justice, we have ensured authenticity is used throughout the menu.”

The Mexico six-course menu will be available at Six by Nico Fitzrovia and Canary Wharf for six weeks between Monday 20th May and Sunday 30th June 2024, and costs £50 per person.

