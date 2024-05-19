Ever popular Pizza Pilgrims has announce they are bringing their Neapolitan style pizza to Euston. The new pizzeria opens on Monday 10th June, with the interior of this site right by the bustling Euston station bring inspired by train travel through the golden era of the Amalfi Coast. Best of all, on Monday 3rd June, where they will be celebrating this launch by giving away 1000 slices of the good stuff from 12pm ahead of the opening a week later.

Since 2012, Pizza Pilgrims have become renowned for their signature Neapolitan style pizza and quirky cult favourites across London and beyond. They use a 72-hour double-fermented pillowy dough which makes the pizzas light and chewy and, in my view, very moreish. Variations on much loved classics and standout ‘authentically inauthentic’ options are the order of the day; including the Margherita Extra-Extra, which is a classic Margarita, but with added Piennolo tomatoes, a whole creamy burrata & fresh basil pesto and the Carbonara pizza, which is topped with guanciale, Pecorino, an egg yolk and finished with strands of al dente pasta.

The new Euston branch features a beach-themed bar, complete with colourful umbrellas on the ceiling, with areas of seating sheltered under a pergola of Amalfi’s famous lemon groves, alongside a real working train set harking back to the glory days of train travel – now that really gets the inner nerd in me going. Finally, there is a a statuesque Italian-style water fountain, which adorns a group dining table. The Euston restaurant seats 72 inside, and also features a large outdoor area seating 32 for when we finally get warmer days.

Founders Thom and James Elliot comment on the new opening: “This pizzeria will be extra special to us as it will be opening on our mum’s birthday – a double reason to celebrate! We are excited to offer the good people of Euston, Kings Cross and the surrounding areas somewhere to grab a great pizza – whether they are training out of the station or not! As always, we have had great fun coming up with a new theme – and the idea of the golden era of train travel to Amalfi has been a brilliant inspiration, especially with the huge windows in the site and plenty of outside seating. Can’t wait to show you all around.”

Pizza Pilgrims Euston opens to the public on 10th June at 24 Eversholt Road and will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Ahead of the launch on Monday 3rd June, Pizza Pilgrims are giving away 1000 free slices of pizza on a first come, first served basis from 12pm onwards.

Pizza Pilgrims 24 Eversholt Road, Euston – www.pizzapilgrims.co.uk

