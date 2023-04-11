Turkish restaurant The Counter has launched a new limited edition tasting menu available this spring in celebration of kid goat season.

Bringing a beloved Turkish food tradition to the UK, The Counter’s acclaimed chef Kemal Demirasal will soon be offering London’s first nose-to-tail goat tasting menu to diners at his Notting Hill contemporary ocakbasi restaurant.

Using either half or whole carcasses supplied by British goat meat champions Cabrito, Kemal and the team will be showcasing the full potential of a meat which is much-loved in Turkey (particularly during spring when young kid goat meat is at its most tender), but largely under-appreciated in the UK.

The menu will use all parts of the animal – from the heart and liver, to the chops and ribs and a slow roast shoulder – cooked in different traditional styles, alongside vegetable accompaniments including a chopped salad.

Priced at £60pp (with a £10 supplement for the Offal Trio), the seven-course menu will consist of dishes such as:

Kid saddle tartare

*

Kid fillet skewer

*

Grilled kid chops

*

Slow roast rib and shoulder

*

Offal Trio – heart, kidney and liver (optional, £10pp supplement)

*

Neck with green fava beans

*

Served with chopped salad

The GOAT menu will be available for lunch or dinner, from Sunday to Thursday from 24th April to 29th May, for a maximum of 10 covers per day.

Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance, with bookings available via Eventbrite.

