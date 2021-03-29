By Birgit Gunz owner of Frankonia Bakery
Ingredients
Buns
- 700 g unbleached white bread flour
- 115 g sugar
- 5 g salt (1 teaspoon)
- 15 g ground mixed spice (3 teaspoons)
- 113 g butter (room temperature)
- 70 g fresh yeast
- 440 g dried fruit such as sultanas, currants, mixed peel
- 1 large egg
- 300 ml lukewarm water
Cross Mixture
- 65 g flour
- 20 g sugar
- 60 ml water
- 1 Glaze: large egg and a little water
Instructions
- Before you do anything else, weigh your dried fruit and soak in water for 30 minutes, then drain water.
- Weigh and prepare all your other ingredients.
- Use some of your lukewarm water to dissolve yeast in a small bowl
- In a large bowl, mix your flour, sugar and salt and mixed spice together and make a well in the centre. Place your butter in little pieces on top of the flour around the sides Pour your dissolved yeast in to the well.
- Add your egg into the well and stir into the yeast.
- With a spatula carefully stir a bit of your flour mixture from the sides into the well, slowly adding water and more flour and butter bit by bit until it is all combined.
- Empty your bowl contents onto your work surface and add your dried fruit.
- Now knead your dough by hand for 8-10minutes until the fruit is properly worked into the dough and your dough feels elastic and wooly.
- Place the dough back in your bowl and cover with a damp tea towel and leave to rest for 30 minutes in a warm place.
- After your dough has rested, take it out of the bowl, knock it back and knead for another 2 minutes or so.
- Divide your dough into 30 equal pieces and form rolls. Place these on your greased baking trays so they almost touch but not quite. Cover with a damp tea towel again and leave in a warm place to rise. Preheat your oven now to 200C
Meanwhile make your cross mixture:
- Mix your flour and sugar into the water and combine until you have a smooth paste. Place this mixture into a piping bag fitted with a plain tube.
- Make your glaze by stirring a little water into the egg and mix well together.
- Once the buns have doubled in size (45 min – 1hour depending on room temperature)
- Brush on your egg glaze and pipe a cross shape with the cross mixture onto each bun.
- Put your trays in the oven and reduce the oven temperature to 180C. Bake buns for 20 minutes until they are golden brown. Once finished, place buns on a wire rack to cool.
Keep browsing for more sensational recipes here.