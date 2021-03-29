Before you do anything else, weigh your dried fruit and soak in water for 30 minutes, then drain water.

Weigh and prepare all your other ingredients.

Use some of your lukewarm water to dissolve yeast in a small bowl

In a large bowl, mix your flour, sugar and salt and mixed spice together and make a well in the centre. Place your butter in little pieces on top of the flour around the sides Pour your dissolved yeast in to the well.

Add your egg into the well and stir into the yeast.

With a spatula carefully stir a bit of your flour mixture from the sides into the well, slowly adding water and more flour and butter bit by bit until it is all combined.

Empty your bowl contents onto your work surface and add your dried fruit.

Now knead your dough by hand for 8-10minutes until the fruit is properly worked into the dough and your dough feels elastic and wooly.

Place the dough back in your bowl and cover with a damp tea towel and leave to rest for 30 minutes in a warm place.

After your dough has rested, take it out of the bowl, knock it back and knead for another 2 minutes or so.