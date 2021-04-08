Delayed due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Twisted – the UK’s biggest food and drink social media publisher, with a community of over 30 million followers – has released a brand new cookbook, Twisted: A Cookbook – Bold, Unserious, Delicious Food for Every Occasion.

With recipes centred around social occasions, chapters are split into the likes of ‘Meat-Free Monday’, ‘Hungover Saturday Breakfast’, and ‘Picnic’. Recipe highlights include the likes of ‘Spicy Cauliflower Pakora Burgers’, ‘Hoisin Duck Chimichangas’, and ‘Nectarine Panzanella’ which makes good use of leftover bread, combined with nectarine, peppers, tomatoes, and burrata.

Nectarine Panzanella Recipe

“Burrata completes this classic panzanella bread salad recipe, in the way that only a massive, cream-filled ball of cheese can. Absolutely perfect for a summer’s day dreaming of Tuscany – panzanella’s spiritual home.”

Ingredients

Serves 3-4

2 large red peppers

2 large yellow peppers

4 nectarines, pitted and cut into thick slices

4½ tbsp olive oil

400g (14oz) firm, good-quality, day-old bread, sliced

2 tbsp, plus 1 tsp red wine vinegar

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 tbsp caster (superfine) sugar

juice of 1 lemon

1 garlic clove, crushed

500g (1lb 2oz) ripe mixed tomatoes, cut into wedges

a large handful of basil, roughly torn

salt and freshly ground black

pepper, to taste

3 burrata, to serve

Method

Preheat your barbecue until the flames have subsided and the coals have turned white. Grill the peppers in their skins until completely blackened all over, then transfer to a bowl and cover with clingfilm (plastic wrap) to steam for a few minutes. When cool enough to handle, peel off the blackened skins, slice the peppers into thick slivers and set aside. In a bowl, toss the nectarine slices in 1½ tbsp of the olive oil, until well coated. Grill the slices until they are a little charred, then set aside. Using your fingers, sprinkle the bread slices with 2 tbsp of the red wine vinegar, then toast on the grill and set aside. In a large bowl, mix the red onion with the sugar and lemon juice and leave to macerate for around 20 minutes. Add the remaining 1 tsp of red wine vinegar, the remaining 3 tbsp of olive oil and the garlic to the onions, then add the sliced, cooked peppers, the tomatoes with their juices, the grilled nectarine slices and the basil. Tear the toasted bread into rough chunks and add to the mix, then toss to combine. Season to taste. Transfer the salad to a large platter then tear over the burrata, drizzling with a little more olive oil if you like.

Extracted and adapted from Twisted: A Cookbook – Bold, Unserious, Delicious Food for Every Occasion by Twisted, published by Hodder & Stoughton on 16th April 2020, £20. Photography © David Loftus and Louise Hagger 2020. Twisted: A Cookbook – Bold, Unserious, Delicious Food for Every Occasion is available to order from amazon.co.uk.

