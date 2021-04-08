Figures at the top of the Labour Party are becoming increasingly irate over a trade union-commissioned poll on the party’s fortunes in the upcoming Hartlepool by-election, which has sparked accusations of “betrayal”.
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) asked polling firm Survation to poll residents in the north-eastern town, with the result showing the Tories on course to take the seat from Labour on 6 May by 49 per cent to 42 per cent.
The union’s general secretary, Dave Ward, highlighted they poll as evidence that Keir Starmer’s leadership has been “far too timid”. Published in the Times to coincide with the first anniversary of Starmer becoming Labour leader, the intervention prompted party figures to leap to his defence.
“It’s mind-boggling that one of the trade unions represented on Labour’s NEC would work hand in hand with the Murdoch press to undermine the Labour party during a crucial set of elections,” one senior source told the Guardian.
While acknowledging that Labour has “a real struggle on our hands in Hartlepool”, the source attacked a so-called “betrayal of all the Labour activists working so hard”, saying: “Unfortunately, there are some factional figures on the hard left who seem intent on wrecking the party, even if that means cosying up to the Conservatives.”
Hartlepool, constituency voting intention:— Britain Elects (@BritainElects) April 5, 2021
CON: 49% (+20)
LAB: 42% (+4)
NIP: 2% (+2)
LDEM: 1% (-3)
REFUK: 1% (-25)
GRN: 1% (+1)
via @Survation
Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP for Exeter, said the poll was “helping Boris Johnson and the Conservatives” in an “extremely difficult” by-election. “Those of us who actually are talking to the voters, rather than sitting in our comfortable offices, are finding people are coming back to us, but that recovery is not helped by this kind of damaging sniping,” he said.
Another Labour insider told the Guardian that a number of MPs were “frothing at the mouth”, and that many of the party’s council candidates standing in ‘Red Wall’ seats on 6 May feared the Tories would “weaponise the polling data to hammer home the message” that Starmer isn’t doing enough to win working-class voters.
A CWU spokesperson dismissed the anger as a “piss-take from the Labour right”, claiming critics were in “complete denial”.
Pointing to other findings in the poll, which included majority support for “a progressive agenda” including more investment in public services, renationalising Royal Mail and providing free broadband, they said: “Our position is that we are heading over a cliff here.”
The Hartlepool by-election has been triggered by the resignation of the previous MP, Labour’s Mike Hill. Candidates include Paul Williams (Labour), Jill Mortimer (Conservative) and Andy Hagon (Liberal Democrats).
Related: Sister of man who died after vaccine blood clot urges Brits to get jabbed
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .