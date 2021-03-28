By Jonathan Hatchman, Food Editor, @TLE_Food

Originally set up as an exclusive, limited-edition take on Limoncello, Pizza Pilgrims founders – Thom and James Elliot’s Pococello was officially launched this summer. In order for the Pizza Pilgrims founders to brew the drink, the Lemons are hand-peeled and macerated in Chase Distillery’s Hereford Potato Spirit (with a whopping 96%) for seven days, with every single drop of Lemon Oil having been extracted in order to give the Pococello its distinct cloudiness.

Initially, Pococello was available as a limited 2500-bottle run, sold exclusively through a selection of Soho’s Bars, Wine Merchants and Restaurants. However, the overall success has lead to nationwide popularity and Pococello is now available to purchase from the likes of Harvey Nichols, Gerry’s Wines & Spirits and, of course, Pizza Pilgrims in Dean Street and Kingly Court.

What’s more, a special Cocktail has been exclusively crafted by Pizza Pilgrims and is sold within their restaurants. Here’s the simple recipe, in order for you to recreate the Poco Tonic at home especially for the long Bank Holiday Weekend.

Ingredients

35ml Pococello

10ml Fever Tree Tonic

Lemon

Method

Serve in a highball glass with lots of ice and a whole slice of lemon.

Pizza Pilgrims can be found at 11 Dean Street, London, W1D 3RP or 11 Kingly Street, London, W1B 5PW.