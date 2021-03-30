Photo: Paul Thomas/The Bar At Gaucho

By Jonathan Hatchman, Food Editor, @TLE_Food

This week’s Cocktail recipe comes from Ian O’Reilly, Bars & Beverage Manager at famed Argentinian Restaurant chain Gaucho. “Inspired to offer happiness not drunkness”, as the menu puts it, the Calypso Cocktail features white Rum shaken with Maraschino, Pineapple, Grapefruit and Raspberry.

Here’s what the bartender had to say: “I love this drink, the young and punchy Rum mellows perfectly with the sweetness of Pineapple and Raspberry. The Grapefruit adds to the citrus notes of the Rum and it all combines perfectly for a great summer tipple. The combination of these fruit juices gives an almost velvet like texture in the mouth.”

More information on Gaucho can be found at gauchorestaurants.co.uk.