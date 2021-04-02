Try this Spicy Red Head Cocktail today! By Jonathan Hatchman, Food Editor, @TLE_Food

Bringing the first legal distillery to Raasay in the Inner Hebrides, R&B Distillers (standing for Raasay and Borders, two unique landscapes brought together by one whiskey company) have recently launched two brand new whiskeys in time for 2016. The first, ‘While We Wait’, is aptly named after the awaited distillery, marking a preview of the caliber and flavour of whiskey yet to come, while the second – ‘Borders’ single grain whiskey – is lighter and softer in flavour than the smoky peat dram of the aforementioned.

And as a collaboration between R&B Distillers and cocktail experts Cocktail Trading Company, this week’s recipe uses Borders, ginger beer, lime and red wine for the ‘Spicy Red Head’ – perfect for toasting the Birthday of poet and writer Robert Burns.

R&B Distillers’ new whiskeys are available to buy directly from rbdistillers.com. While We Wait is priced at £56.85 and Borders priced at £49.98.

‘Spicy Red Head’ With many Burns Night celebrations taking place across the weekend, the only spirit appropriate for this weekend’s cocktail recipe has to be Scottish whiskey. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 10 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Jon Hatchman Ingredients 50 ml R&B Borders

75 ml spicy ginger beer

Squeeze of lime

25 ml red wine float Instructions Mix ingredients and serve long in a tumbler

Garnish with a big sprig of mint and a deep fried bread crumb coated mini Mars bar, as well as a good dusting of icing sugar Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

