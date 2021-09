Thai green curry is generally something we cannot get enough of. And now with the added pork meatballs, this dish is even more delicious!

The simplicity of Thai green curry

Generally, green is less spicy than red curry, as the green paste that is added tends to be milder. This makes Thai green curry the perfect dish for people who cannot handle spice that well. This way you can taste and appreciate the beautiful Asian flavours coming through and not be overwhelmed by the spiciness.

The pork meatballs are where most of the flavour lies in this curry. We love this trick by sauteing the onions in the green curry paste. This way all the flavour gets soaked up by the onions and then the onions get mixed into the pork mince. And when the meatballs are added to the curry mix, they will get infused with the coconut and vice versa.

Chef’s Tip

If you don’t have egg noodles or can’t find them in the shop, serve the curry on a bed of basmati or jasmine rice. It will be just as good and the rice will soak up the curry which makes it even better.

Thai Green Curry with Pork Meatballs Whether it's a rainy or sunny day, as soon as this fragrant dish hits the stove, no one will be able to resist a Thai green curry with pork meatballs. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 45 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 1 hour Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 50 ml Olive oil

3 small onions finely chopped

30 ml green curry paste

500 g pork mince

400 ml mixed green vegetables of your choice or just bok choy, mini corn, and beans – washed

400 ml coconut milk

egg noodles, cooked as illustrated on the package

fresh limes and fresh coriander to serve. Instructions Heat about half of the oil in a pan and saute the onions until glossy, stir in the green curry paste and a small amount of water and let it cook until almost dry. Set aside and let it cool slightly

Mix the curried onions with the mince and season with a pinch of salt. Wet your hands and roll into bite size meatballs.

Blanch the vegetables in boiling water, drain and set aside.

In a skillet, add the remaining oil and fry the meatballs until golden brown on all sides.

Add the vegetables to the meatballs and stir-fry lightly for a minute or two over high heat, then add the coconut milk and cook for 5 to 10 minutes.

*Serve over the cooked noodles, season with lime juice and sprigs of coriander Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Glazed Pork Meatballs