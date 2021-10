This sweet potato wraps recipe is another fun way to get involved with the food you consume. Why buy something from the store if you can make it yourself? Plus, these sweet potato wraps are truly easy to make and delicious.

Sweet potato dough

For the sweet potato dough, you will be needing the following ingredients:

Sweet potatoes

Flour

Coconut oil

Once the sweet potatoes are cooked to a soft and mushy consistency, start preparing them for the dough. By working with a still-warm sweet potato will ensure that the dough will come together more easily and softer.

Sweet potatoes are packed with various nutrients and is a great source of Vitamin A. It can also help to manage stress levels due to their high levels of magnesium. Sweet potatoes can replenish the body’s magnesium levels, thus helping alleviate depression and anxiety-related symptoms.

Chef’s tip

Double the recipe to make extra wraps and pop them in the freezer. This way, whenever you’re craving one, you can just thaw, reheat and enjoy.

Wrap it up

And once the wraps are ready, you finally get to eat them! Enjoy them with a simple yet delicious filling of chicken, Crème Fraîche, tomatoes, onion and avocado. Top it off with some fresh avocado and enjoy that first bite of your homemade wrap.

Sweet Potato Wraps Get your hands dirty and delve into the world of homemade sweet potato wraps. This healthy option only needs 3 ingredients and 1 hungry belly. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 1 hour Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 4 large sweet potatoes

1 cup flour for every cup cooked sweet potatoes (this recipe 2 cups of each)

2 tbsp coconut oil for every cup of mix

400 g Chicken fillets

2 tsp chicken spice

coconut oil for frying

2 tbsp Crème Fraîche

8 small tomatoes, sliced, for serving

fresh coriander, for serving

1 smashed avocado

2 red onions, pickled with lime and salt (good idea to do this at least an hour beforehand) Instructions Cook the sweet potatoes with skin on until soft.

Remove the skins and scoop out enough for 2 cups of sweet potatoes Working with a warm sweet potato ensures the dough will come together easily, be more workable, soft, and easier to roll out. It also ensures the dough won’t dry out.

Mix the sweet potato flesh with the flour to make a dough, dusting more flour on your hands if necessary to make a soft silky dough. Cut into 4 equal pieces. Shape into balls and roll out on a floured surface to a thickness of ½ cm.

Pan-fry the wraps in the coconut oil in a hot pan until the surface starts to bubble, flip over to get an even cooked colour. Stack the cooked wraps on a plate under a clean dish towel to keep them soft and warm.

Pan-fry the chicken until golden and just cooked, adding the spices and oil. Slice or shred the chicken.

Serve the chicken in the wraps, spread each wrap as you go along with Crème Fraîche, sliced tomatoes, coriander, smashed avocado with the pickled onions.

*Serve with a salad of your choice Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

