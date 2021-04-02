Cooking up your favorite restaurant-style Asian-inspired dishes at home might seem intimidating, but this recipe requires minimal effort. The secret to these yummy mini Asian beef wraps is the marinade. Once your beef cubes have been tenderised and flavoured in the marinade of soya sauce, sugar ginger, garlic and coriander, it will only take about 20 minutes to “wrap things up”!

The Asian-inspired marinade infuses the meat with the perfect sweet and savory taste. Add some salsa and crunchy coleslaw and you’ll be biting into a flavour burst of different tastes and textures. Delicious.

These mini beef wraps are perfect to serve as a starter before a main meal; grab-and-go lunches throughout the week or a crowd-pleasing addition to any snack platter. And if you are lucky enough to save a few, the mini wraps will make for tasty lunch box fare.

And, of course, nothing stops you from serving these mini Asian beef wraps as a main meal accompanied by some steamed white rice or egg noodles. Why not add a little “heat” by stirring in a some crushed red pepper flakes or chilli paste to make it your own? Enjoy!

Mini Asian Beef Wraps These bite-sized Asian beef wraps are the perfect snack food guaranteed to add some zest to a platter when entertaining guests. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 1 hour Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes Servings: 12 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 12 mini wraps

500 g cubed beef

12 toothpicks

coleslaw

salsa of your choice For the Marinade ¼ cup vegetable oil

30 ml soya sauce

30 ml brown sugar

1 tsp ginger grated

1 clove garlic crushed

1 tbsp fresh coriander chopped Instructions In a sealable container, mix the beef cubes with the marinade ingredients. Set aside in the fridge for one hour.

In a saucepan, heat vegetable oil. Cook the meat until brown. Take care not to overcook it.

In a mini wrap, add the coleslaw, beef cubes and salsa. Fold over and secure with a toothpick. Drip some of the marinade over the wrap. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

