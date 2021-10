This sticky cashew chicken definitely tastes as amazing as it sounds. Served on a bed of Jasmine rice and Asian greens, this is a deliciously well-balanced meal.

The stickier the chicken, the better

One of the great things about this chicken dish is how fast it is to make. All you need is 20 to 30 minutes and you can be enjoying this whole meal. Another great thing about this dish is of course the sticky sauce. What better way to eat chicken than to lick your fingers off afterwards? For this yummy sauce you will be needing the following:

Hoison sauce

Soya sauce

Sriracha

Butter beans

Garlic

Ginger

The butter beans might seem like an interesting addition to the sauce, but once it all cooks together, it brings the whole sauce together. With their buttery and savoury taste, the beans add richness to the sauce that will complement the chicken.

And once the chicken is ready to be coated in the sauce, it’s time to add the cashew nuts. Cashew nuts are a great addition to food, especially in dishes with Asian-inspired flavours. And in this recipe it brings flavour and that extra crunch element added to the chicken.

Keep it simple with the sides and let the natural flavours of the Asian greens shine through with a little help from the juice of a lemon.

Sticky Cashew Chicken with Jasmine Rice & Asian Greens Sticky Cashew Chicken served with a bed of asian greens that can be made in under 30 minutes. Ideal for weeknights and very tasty! Ingredients For the Sticky Sauce 40 ml Hoison Sauce

20 ml Soya Sauce

5 ml Sriracha

15 g Tin Butter Bean

3 g Garlic Chopped

2 g Ginger Minced For the Chicken 30 g Cake Flour

30 g Corn Flour

2 g Tumeric

0.5 g Fine Pepper

150 g Chicken Breast Cubed

10 g Cashew Nuts For the Jasmine Rice 60 g Pumpkin Seeds Cooked For the Asian Greens 40 g Pak Choi

40 g White Cabbage

30 g Baby Spinach

10 g Sugarsnap Peas

5 ml Olive Oil

10 ml Lemon Juice

1 g Tumeric

1 g Fine Salt Instructions For the Sticky Sauce Combine all the ingredients together & mix well. Set aside. For the Chicken Mix flour, corn flour, salt & paprika together. Divide in half.

Combine one half of the flour mix with water to make a loose batter.

Dust the chicken in dry flour mix then dip into batter. Shallow fry in hot oil for 3 minutes on each side.

Remove from pan & drain excess oil on paper towel.

Put the chicken back into the pan, add sauce & cashew nuts.

Stir for about 1 min until coated. For the Jasmine Rice Cook & serve with chicken. For the Asian Greens Heat oil in a pan. Add veg & seasoning.

Fry until wilted then add lemon juice. Cook until juice has evaporated. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

