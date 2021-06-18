The Labour Party will lose its deposit after failing to get more than five per cent of the vote in the Chesham and Amersham by-election.
Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Green became the country’s newest MP after winning the seat, which had been a Conservative stronghold since its creation in 1974.
The contest was triggered by the death of former Cabinet minister Dame Cheryl Gillan, who took the seat with a majority of 16,233 in the 2019 general election – some 55 per cent of the vote.
In a stunning result, Ms Green took 56.7 per cent of the vote to secure a majority of 8,028 over the second-placed Tories.
“This Conservative Party has taken people across the country for granted for far too long,” Ms Green said.
The Green Party came third with 1,480 votes, with Labour trailing in fourth with just 622 votes, losing the party’s deposit in the process.
Reaction has been fierce on the Labour left, with many calling for Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation.
Here’s what people had to say:
The Lib Dems thrashing the Tories in a massively safe Tory seat completely destroys Keir Starmer’s excuse that Labour are only struggling because of a vaccine boost.— Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) June 18, 2021
If Labour lose the Batley and Spen by election, Starmer will have to resign.
Labour got 622 votes.— Alex Nunns (@alexnunns) June 18, 2021
Labour has 600 members in Chesham and Amersham, according to @FisherAndrew79.
In all the excitement, let us not forget that Labour lost their deposit last night. Keir Starmer will be keeping a low profile today.— Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) June 18, 2021
Labour’s result in Chesham and Amersham (1.6%) is its worst result in a parliamentary by-election EVER. Under Keir Starmer we are a Party without power *and* without principle.— Liam Young (@liamyoung) June 18, 2021
Related: Chesham and Amersham ‘shockwave’ puts crack in Tory Blue Wall
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .