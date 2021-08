This soup will definitely be a hit with all meat-lovers. Smoked Kessler, bacon and cheese sausage pea soup is a winner all year round. Enjoy this rich and hearty soup with freshly baked bread and dinner is ready!

The Meat Basis

For this recipe, we will start by braising the sliced bacon sausages first and then, in the same saucepan, braise the chopped Kessler chops. Smoked Kessler is a salted and slightly smoked cut of pork. It originated in Germany and can be compared to British gammon. The most often used cuts for Kessler is pork necks and loins. However, ribs, shoulders and pork belly can also be used.

Chef’s Tip

Since the smoked Kessler and bacon and cheese sausages are quite salty in flavour already, taste the soup first before adding any additional salt.

Once all the other vegetables have been stir-fried, it is time to get the soup going. Add the peas and water, and let the mixture cook for at least one to two hours. Check every half an hour and give it a stir. When the meat is falling apart, the soup is ready!

Split Peas

To break the meaty flavours, the other main ingredient that will be used is split peas. Split peas are a great source of protein, folate, and fibre. If possible, be sure to soak the peas in water overnight, as this will reduce the cooking time.