Give your favourite Indian restaurant a run for its money and make your own Tikka Masala. This Cauliflower Tikka Masala is absolutely delicious with a rich and fragrant flavour base. Serve on a bed of seeded basmati rice and red onion salsa on the side.

Tikka Masala is a curry dish that is more on the mild side as it is usually combined with a creamy element. In this recipe’s case, Greek yoghurt will be combined with the rich tomato base curry sauce.

Cauliflower health benefits

Not only does cauliflower taste absolutely delicious in this Tikka Masala dish, but they are also packed with antioxidants and nutrients. In fact, cauliflower contains a little bit of almost every vitamin and mineral needed. This vegetable is high in Vitamin C, K, B6, magnesium, etc. Cauliflower also contains high amounts of fibre, which feeds the healthy bacteria in your gut that help reduces inflammation and promote digestive health.

New flavours

For the seeded basmati rice mixture, components such as cashew nuts, sunflower seeds, coconut flakes, and caraway are added. Now, we don’t know about you, but we don’t have a lot of experience cooking with caraway. Caraway, also known as meridian fennel or Persian cumin, has a strong and interesting flavour profile. It has a nutty, bittersweet sharpness to it with a hint of citrus, pepper, and anise. Combined with the tikka masala sauce, this flavour combination is surely a winner!

Cauliflower Tikka Masala with Seeded Basmati & Red Onion Salsa Turn your favourite go-to curry into a vegetarian version with this hearty cauliflower Tikka Masala with seeded basmati and red onion salsa. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 45 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 1 hour Servings: 1 Author: Hangry Recipes Ingredients For the Tikka Masala 10 g Garlic Chopped

5 g Ginger Minced

3 g Red Chilli Deseeded and Finely Chopped

25 g White Onion Finely Chopped

30 ml Olive Oil

Greek Yogurt

50 g Tomato Chopped

160 g Cauliflower Florets

5 ml Olive Oil

30 ml Rice Vinegar

5 g Cake Flour

30 g Red Kidney Beans

5 ml Lime Juice

2 ½ g Coriander Chopped For the Spice Mix 3 g Paprika Fried in some olive oil until it starts to pop

3 g Fine Pepper

2 g Garam Masala

2 g Whole Cumin

5 g Leaf Masala For the Seeded Basmati 60 g Rice Boiled in salted water and cooled

15 ml Olive Oil

1 g Coarse Salt

½ g Turmeric

10 g Cashew Nuts Roasted and roughly chopped

10 g Sunflower Seeds Roasted and roughly chopped

10 g Whole Caraway Roasted and roughly chopped

5 g Coconut Flakes Roasted and roughly chopped For the Red Onion Salsa 20 g Red Onion Finely Chopped

40 g Banana Diced

2 ½ g Parsley Finely Chopped

2 ½ g Coriander Finely Chopped Instructions For the Tikka Masala Combine everything together for the spice mix. Divide in two.

Combine half of the spice mixture with chilli, garlic, ginger & yogurt in a large bowl.

Add cauliflower & leave to marinade for at least 30 minutes. Melt butter in a pan over medium heat. Add onions & the remaining spice mix. Cook for 15 minutes.

Sprinkle flour over onions, add tomato puree & water. Stir well & leave to simmer until slightly thickened.

Remove from heat & season with salt.

Place cauliflower in in baking tray & roast in the oven until cooked.

When the cauliflower is cooked, add to the sauce base together with coconut cream & lime juice.

Simmer for a few minutes & then add chopped coriander last. For the Seeded Basmati Heat oil in a large frying pan.

Add the rice & toss while toasting for a few minutes.

Add the remaining ingredients & stir to combine. For the Red Onion Salsa Dice the onions, banana, parsley and coriander and mix together. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

