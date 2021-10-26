Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Tuesday 26 October 2021

Rain affects Northern Ireland and Scotland at times, this is heavy in places, mainly for parts of western Scotland. Drier further south with some sunny intervals. Mild everywhere but increasingly windy.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Prolonged, occasionally heavy rain across the west and northwest, particularly across high ground. Mostly dry and bright further southeast, although some rain likely here by Friday. Windy. Mostly very mild.

London Weather forecast for today:

Bright, sunny start, although thickening cloud and a strengthening breeze spreading east through the morning. Staying dry, and feeling rather mild. Perhaps the odd shower moving into English Channel coasts. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Rather cloudy and windy, but likely dry. Best of any brighter or sunny spells in the east. A chance of rain, mainly Thursday in the west and later Friday. Mild.

