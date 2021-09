With the freshness of a summer salad combined with the warmer flavour of the eggplant, this salad is perfect for any time of the year. Enjoy this roasted eggplant salad with feta as a side or even as a whole meal on its own.

The goodness of eggplant

Not only do eggplants bring a unique texture and flavour, but they are rich in many nutrients too. They are high in antioxidants and especially high in anthocyanins. This is a pigment with antioxidant properties that protect against cellular damage.

All about the dressing

Eggplant can oftentimes be described as being a bit bland or bitter, however, when mixed with oil or liquid, it absorbs the flavours and becomes super tasty. And with this recipe, we will be making delicious garlic and lemon dressing.

This dressing is truly what makes this salad so enjoyable. The ingredients are a mix of sweet and sour with lemon juice, dijon mustard, thyme and honey to bring in the sweetness.

Chef’s Tip

If you have lemon flavoured olive oil, drizzle it over the eggplant before roasting it in the oven. This way your eggplant will already have that extra pop of lemon flavour. Delicious!

Roasted Eggplant (Aubergine) Salad with Feta This roasted eggplant salad is so easy and delicious and will compliment any dish. Sprinkle with feta and enjoy! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients Salad: 250 g cherry tomatoes, halved or larger tomatoes, quartered

2 handfuls lettuce, torn into bitesize pieces

60 g feta, crumbled Eggplant: 700 g eggplant

2 & ½ tbsp oil

Salt and Pepper Garlic and lemon dressing: 2 tbsp lemon juice

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tsp 1 teaspoon thyme leaves, fresh or dried

1 tsp honey

1 tsp salt and black pepper Instructions Eggplant Preheat oven to 240°C / 450°F – Fan Oven 220°C

Slice the eggplants into cubes

Line a tray with parchment or baking paper.

Place in a large bowl, drizzle with oil, salt, and pepper.

Toss well, then immediately spread on tray and roast 20 minutes. Flip, then roast for a further 10 minutes, the edges should be caramelized, soft inside, but they're not shriveled up. Garlic and Lemond dressing: Add all the ingredients together and mix well.

On a large salad bowl, add tomato and chickpeas, drizzle over most of the Dressing then toss.

Pile over eggplant.

Drizzle eggplant with remaining Dressing, sprinkle with feta.

*Serve warm or at room temp! Great with flatbread or crusty bread. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

