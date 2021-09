This Mediterranean potato bake is packed with flavour and super simple to make. This is a great budget-friendly side dish that’s not only delicious but also nourishing! And because this dish is so filling, it’s a great dish to have on the table when entertaining a larger group.

The influence of Mediterranean cuisine

The Mediterranean region spans various countries such as Greece, Italy, Spain, and Egypt. Thus, the Mediterranean cuisine came together through different influences from all the different cultures. And with ingredients like olives, peppers and sundried tomatoes being used in this recipe, it is clear where the influence came from.

A key step to perfecting the texture and flavour of the potatoes is to boil them first. This way the sauce can really get soaked up and the potatoes will roast to perfection with the rest of the bake.

The Potato Bake Sauce

The secret to a successful potato bake lies in the sauce. And luckily for this sauce, you will only be needing three ingredients:

Tomato sauce

Peppadews relish

Water

This simple, yet delicious tomato-based sauce will ensure that the potatoes don’t dry out and only enhances the flavours of the other ingredients.

Mediterranean Potato Bake Rich in beautiful Mediterranean-influenced flavours, this potato bake is truly a feast on its own as well as a colourful treat for the eyes! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 45 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes Servings: 5 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients olive oil

2 red onions, peeled and sliced thinly

2 cloves garlic – crushed

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

700 g Small Potatoes, boiled in skin

125 g Sundried tomatoes

125 g grilled pepper

125 g crumbled feta

1 tsp dried Italian herbs

½ cup stuffed olives of your choice

3 tbsp chopped parsley

Black Pepper Sauce: 1 cup tomato sauce

1 cup peppadews relish (or any other relish or sauce of your choice will do)

½ cup water, add more if necessary Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C/ 350°F

Heat the olive oil in a skillet and add the onions. Cook slowly until the onions are caramelized.

Add the garlic, saute then season with salt.

Mix the sauces, then add ½ cup water, mixed Italian herbs, pour into the pan.

Throw in the boiled potatoes and toss through the onions and sauce to coat.

Scatter over the sundried tomatoes, grilled peppers, olives, and feta.

Season to taste with salt and black pepper and bake in the skillet at 180°C/ 350°F for 20 minutes, or until golden brown.

Mix the chopped parsley with the reserved juice from the sundried tomatoes, then drizzle over the potatoes to serve. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: French Roasted Sweet Potato Bake