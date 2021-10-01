Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Friday 1 October 2021

Cloud and rain, locally heavy, clearing east. Mixture of sunshine and showers following, locally heavy with hail and thunder in the northwest. Feeling cooler with coastal gales at times.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Sunny spells and showers, with heavy and more prolonged rain moving north and east during Saturday. Windy; gales possible in the south and east late Saturday and northeast Sunday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Early heavy rain should clear by midday but with a few showers following. Becoming largely dry and bright through the afternoon and evening. Feeling mild in sunny spells. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <40%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

An unsettled spell with heavy rain and gales possible Saturday. Turning drier from Sunday, with a chance of the odd shower. Winds remaining strong Sunday but easing Monday.

Weather forecast data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Are you interested in seeing your lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here. We provide this information free of charge every day of the week.