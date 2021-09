This pork shank and trotter curry is rich in flavour and fragrance. The freshness of the vegetables combined with the tender meat is a winning combination for any curry.

Two ways to prepare the pork

You can prepare the meat in one of two ways for the pork curry. Either with a pressure cooker or on the stovetop. If you do not have a pressure cooker, the meat will take much longer so be sure to reckon this factor into your planning.

Pork shanks can often be chewy and tough if not cooked properly. Luckily with this recipe, all you have to do is let the meat cook until it’s tender. The bone in pork shanks is surrounded by marrow that melts into a braise when slow-cooked, making it extra rich.

The heart of the curry

This pork curry is full of vibrant and fragrant flavours. The masala that is added will bring a pop of spice to the dish. Feel free to add more masala if you want it spicier. Traditionally, masala consists of cinnamon, peppercorns, cardamom, mustard seeds, coriander seeds, cloves and nutmeg. All of these flavours will give your curry an extra flavour boost. Combined with garlic and turmeric, your curry will be rich in flavour and fragrance.

Once the meat is tender, the potatoes are cooked, and the vegetables are stir-fried, it’s time to mix it all together. Once your pork curry is simmering and has reached a beautiful smooth consistency, it’s ready to be served. Serve on a bed of rice and enjoy!

2 kg pork shanks, including the 4 trotters sliced

1 lt water

45 ml vinegar

potatoes peeled and chopped, enough for 6 people

2 onions chopped

3 cloves of garlic chopped

15 ml marsala curry add more if you like it spicy

2 tsp turmeric

1 can whole tomatoes chopped, roughly 400 g

300 ml green beans chopped

salt and pepper to taste Instructions Pressure Cooker Using a sharp knife, make sure the meat is clean and all excess fat is removed.

Place your pressure cooker on medium heat, add the water, vinegar, and meat, let it cook on high pressure for 25 to 30 minutes. Simmering on Stovetop Place the pot on medium heat, add the water, vinegar, and meat and simmer for about 20 hours or until meat is tender.

Add the potatoes to a saucepan and cook for 30 minutes until the potatoes are tender.

In a separate pan, heat the oil and fry the onions until glossy and starting to caramelize, add the garlic and spices and stir-fry for a minute or two, then add the green beans and stir-fry another minute.

Chop the tomatoes and add to this mixture, season well.

When the curry sauce is ready, add the potatoes and the curry sauce to the meat and simmer until the sauce is glossy and everything is cooked through( You will need to check the seasoning).

Enjoy this super delicious dish! Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

