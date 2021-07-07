











Roasting adds depth, delicious flavour and yummy texture to vegetables by serving these oven roasted vegetables. Perfect to up the ante of Sunday lunch sides or the ideal colourful summer lunch, spritzed with lemon and topping a bowl of quinoa or couscous.

Once you try oven roasted vegetables, you’ll be hooked for life. It makes healthy eating so much more enjoyable and might even sort out the picky eater(s) in the house.

What vegetables are good for roasting?

You can roast just about any vegetable. Just use the same simple method: Chop, drizzle with oil and balsamic vinegar, season, toss and roast. Toss once or twice through baking as well.

Just keep in mind different vegetables take various amounts of time so it’s always a good idea to have your oven roasted vegetables with the same cooking time together (or give more firm root vegetables — potatoes, parsnips, sweet potatoes, and carrots — a head start and then add others later on).

Spread the vegetables out onto a baking sheet. Crowding will make the vegetables steam instead of roast.

General Roasting Times for Vegetables

Root vegetables (beets, potatoes, carrots): 30 to 45 minutes, depending on how small you cut them;

(beets, potatoes, carrots): 30 to 45 minutes, depending on how small you cut them; Winter squash (butternut): 20 to 60 minutes, depending on how small you cut them;

(butternut): 20 to 60 minutes, depending on how small you cut them; Crucifers (broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts): 15 to 25 minutes;

(broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts): 15 to 25 minutes; Soft vegetables (zucchini, summer squash, bell peppers): 10 to 20 minutes;

(zucchini, summer squash, bell peppers): 10 to 20 minutes; Thin vegetables (asparagus, green beans): 10 to 20 minutes;

(asparagus, green beans): 10 to 20 minutes; Onions : 30 to 45 minutes; and

: 30 to 45 minutes; and Tomatoes: 15 to 20 minutes.

Oven Roasted Vegetables with Balsamic Vinegar and Rosemary Quick and crispy, just pop it in the oven. This dish will complement any meal. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes Servings: 6 people Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1 kg vegetables of your choice use vegetables, adjust oil and balsamic quantity to the amount vegetables

120 ml olive oil

60 ml balsamic vinegar

salt and pepper freshly ground

non-stick spray

4 sprigs fresh rosemary

seasoning of your choice Instructions Preheat oven to 180 ° F / 82°C

Prepare your oven dish with non-stick spray.

Mix the balsamic vinegar and oil, set aside.

Place the vegetables in the oven tray and sprinkle with your favourite seasoning and freshly ground salt and black pepper.

Add the olive oil and balsamic mixture, mix well to ensure all the vegetables are covered.

Place in the oven for 45 minutes or until all vegetables are cooked.

Remove from the oven and garnish with the fresh rosemary. Notes Serve hot or cold Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

