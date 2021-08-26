LBC presenter Tom Swarbrick clashed with a caller who said pets should be prioritised over people during the evacuation of Afghanistan.
An animal sanctuary run by Paul Farthing has become the subject of debate this week after he campaigned to havehis staff and their families as well as 140 dogs and 60 cats jetted out of the country in a plan he has dubbed Operation Ark.
Reports have suggested the prime minister’s wife Carrie has even stepped in to push for his rescue.
It has also been suggested defence secretary Ben Wallace complained that British military efforts to evacuate people from Kabul had been “diverted” because of the attempts to rescue the former marine.
Tackling the subject on his show, Swarbrick was confronted by an emotional caller who dubbed the presenter “dismissive” for saying “it’s just cats and dogs and donkeys.”
“A life is a life”.
Asked whether she thinks a human life is more important than an animal life she said “I don’t, I absolutely do not”.
Watch the clip in full below:
The silence here says it all.— Tom Swarbrick (@TomSwarbrick1) August 26, 2021
Unbelievable.
Wild show last night. 🤪🤯pic.twitter.com/8DR1HrQcHz
Related: ‘Operation Ark’ tells us all we need to know about how this government is run
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .