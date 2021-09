What’s better than a delicious strawberry mousse? A strawberry mousse that has no added sugar, of course! This light and airy strawberry dessert is so easy to make, you’ll want it every day.

Three ingredients are all it takes to make this mousse

For this dessert, you will only be needing three ingredients. And if you’re lucky, you might have some of the ingredients in the kitchen cupboard.

Unsweetened Ideal milk

Strawberry jelly

Fresh strawberries

The Ideal milk needs to be chilled when using it, so make sure you leave it in the fridge for at least 24 hours before making the dessert. And mixing the Ideal milk with an electric mixer will give your mousse that light, fluffy texture.

Many quick strawberry mousse recipes do not use fresh strawberries, however, we highly recommend it. Strawberries just add to the overall taste of the dessert and make the beautiful pink colour pop even more.

Chef’s Tip

If you are a vegetarian, make sure to buy a vegetarian-friendly jelly. And if you are vegan and would still like some mousse, try our Vegan Chocolate & Avocado Mousse recipe!

Let your dessert set either in a big dish or in smaller individual serving bowls. Once your dessert has set, garnish with fresh strawberries and enjoy this melt-in-your-mouth dessert.

No Added Sugar Strawberry Mousse Need an almost instant dessert? Try this strawberry mousse recipe and enjoy the simple, melt-in-your-mouth flavour and texture. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes Servings: 6 multiple Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 2 380ml cans Ideal unsweetened evaporated medium fat milk – chilled for at least 24 hours.

2 Simply Delish Jelly Dessert 20g each (or any other strawberry jelly)

2 250 g fresh strawberries Instructions Add 1 cup of boiling water to the jelly, stir until dissolved, set aside to cool off, but not completely set.

In a blender or food processor, puree the strawberries – keeping a few for garnishing.

Using an electric mixer or food processor, whip the chilled ideal milk until the volume has doubled and is fluffy.

Add the almost set jelly and mix well.

Fold the puree into the whipped ideal milk until combined.

Pour in a large mousse bowl or in individual servings for a fancier approach. A favorite way to serve it is in glass jars with a swirl of whipped cream and fresh strawberries on top, or add some mousse in a mold to freeze for decorating.

*Serve chilled Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

