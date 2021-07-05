











Moroccan cuisine boasts a blend of sweeter and earthier spices than Indian curries. This Moroccan minced pork stew is guaranteed to become your go-to dish for making a quick weeknight meal without compromising on taste.

It only takes about 20 minutes to cook, so rest assured…you can have a tasty dinner on the table fast. Additionally, this one-pan dish is budget-friendly and super easy to make!

Moroccan spices the perfect complement to pork

This stew recipe is made with pork which is not commonly served in Moroccan dishes due to religious reasons, but the flavours coming from the spices of Moroccan cooking just work really well with pork. The minced pork can easily be substituted with different types of meat.

Is pork mince healthier than beef mince?

Calorie content varies depending on the fat content, but typically beef mince has slightly more calories and more saturated fat than pork mince. Beef also has almost twice the iron and zinc of pork, but pork has almost 30 times more vitamin B1.

Warming spice mix

The warming spice mix contains no chilli, but has a strong taste of cumin which is deliciously earthy, nutty, spicy and warm when combined with cinnamon and ginger. You can always use less if you prefer, but why compromise on the flavour?

Serve this flavoursome Moroccan minced pork stew in a bowl with mint-infused couscous. Garnish with chopped cilantro and toasted almonds for a nutty crunch.

How to make couscous

Moroccan food is commonly served on top of couscous. It’s delicious and easy to make. Here’s how.

Add two cups of boiling water to a medium saucepan and crumble in a chicken stock cube. Bring to the boil and add a cup and a half of couscous and a drizzle with a little bit of olive oil. Stir to combine, cover with a lid and remove from the heat. Set aside for five minutes, or until all the water is absorbed.

Fluff the couscous up with a fork and stir through some chopped mint leaves.

Moroccan Minced Pork Stew This Moroccan pork mince stew is easy to whip up in no time yet simply loaded with warm and delicious flavours. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Total Time: 20 minutes Servings: 5 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 500 g pork mince

2 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp ginger fresh finely chopped

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp cinnamon

1 large 1 onion, chopped

2 large carrots sliced into thin strips

1 medium green pepper deseeded and sliced

410 g 1 can tomatoes crushed, keep the juice

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Place a heavy-based saucepan on medium heat, add the mince, paprika, ginger, cumin and cinnamon. Stir fry for about 5 to 6 minutes.

Add the onion, carrot, green pepper, and tomatoes with juice.

Stir until boiling, lower heat and simmer for about 10 minutes or longer.

Season to taste, you can add more spices if needed. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

