This amazing “cocktail cheesecake” dessert is as delicious as it looks. And who doesn’t love a zesty and tangy oven-baked lemon cheesecake? Now imagine adding the zingy taste of gin and subtle sweetness of pink tonic…the perfect after-dinner treat for adults!
The gin renaissance, or “ginaissance”, has led to a revival in the popularity of this juniper-based spirit and an explosion of different varieties with a botanical twist. So be creative and have some fun experimenting with different flavoured gins. Each time you bake this boozy cheesecake, you could be dreaming up a subtle new taste sensation!
Making a classic baked cheesecake takes a bit more time and effort than the no-bake version, but there is nothing complicated about this easy fail-proof recipe which even beginners can make with confidence.
Of course, you can easily adjust this gin and pink tonic cheesecake recipe for children and non-alcohol drinkers. Just omit the addition of the alcohol and you’ve got yourself a delicious baked cheesecake.
CHEF’S TIP
To prevent the surface of your cheesecake from cracking, set the unbaked cheesecake in a large roasting pan. Pour boiling water into the roasting pan until it comes about one inch up the side of the cake pan. The water bath (also called a bain marie) regulates the temperature and keeps the cheesecake baking at an even, low heat. The steam created by the water bath protects the cheesecake from drying out and cracking.
Ingredients
- 250 gram crushed digestive biscuits
- 100 gram melted butter
- 250 ml cream
- 650 ml cream cheese
- 50 ml gin
- 1 tin pink tonic
- 40 ml castor sugar
- 1 tin condensed milk
- 3 eggs
- 30 ml lemon juice
- 1 tbsp lemon zest
Instructions
- Mix the crushed biscuits and melted butter together and place in a greased, loose-bottom cake pan
- Press down firmly to create an even crust
- Place in the fridge for the butter to harden
- Whip the cream to thick
- Place aside
- Beat the 3 eggs well, place aside
- Mix the cream cheese, condensed milk and lemon juice together
- Then add the gin and lemon zest
- Mix the eggs into mixture gently
- Add the cream gently
- Pour over the crust
- Preheat the oven to 160°C
- In a small saucepan, bring the pink tonic and castor sugar to a boil
- Reduce to a thick syrup and then let it cool
- Pour over the unbaked cheesecake
- Place the cheesecake into the pre-heated oven and bake for 40 minutes
- When the cheesecake cracks at the top, it is ready to be taken out
- Let it cool, slice and serve
