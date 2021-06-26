











This amazing “cocktail cheesecake” dessert is as delicious as it looks. And who doesn’t love a zesty and tangy oven-baked lemon cheesecake? Now imagine adding the zingy taste of gin and subtle sweetness of pink tonic…the perfect after-dinner treat for adults!

The gin renaissance, or “ginaissance”, has led to a revival in the popularity of this juniper-based spirit and an explosion of different varieties with a botanical twist. So be creative and have some fun experimenting with different flavoured gins. Each time you bake this boozy cheesecake, you could be dreaming up a subtle new taste sensation!

Making a classic baked cheesecake takes a bit more time and effort than the no-bake version, but there is nothing complicated about this easy fail-proof recipe which even beginners can make with confidence.

Of course, you can easily adjust this gin and pink tonic cheesecake recipe for children and non-alcohol drinkers. Just omit the addition of the alcohol and you’ve got yourself a delicious baked cheesecake.

CHEF’S TIP

To prevent the surface of your cheesecake from cracking, set the unbaked cheesecake in a large roasting pan. Pour boiling water into the roasting pan until it comes about one inch up the side of the cake pan. The water bath (also called a bain marie) regulates the temperature and keeps the cheesecake baking at an even, low heat. The steam created by the water bath protects the cheesecake from drying out and cracking.

Gin and Pink Tonic Baked Cheesecake Adults only: This gin and pink tonic baked cheesecake has a citrusy and refreshing taste, making it the ideal summer dessert for grown-ups! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes Total Time: 55 minutes Servings: 8 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 250 gram crushed digestive biscuits

100 gram melted butter

250 ml cream

650 ml cream cheese

50 ml gin

1 tin pink tonic

40 ml castor sugar

1 tin condensed milk

3 eggs

30 ml lemon juice

1 tbsp lemon zest Instructions Mix the crushed biscuits and melted butter together and place in a greased, loose-bottom cake pan

Press down firmly to create an even crust

Place in the fridge for the butter to harden

Whip the cream to thick

Place aside

Beat the 3 eggs well, place aside

Mix the cream cheese, condensed milk and lemon juice together

Then add the gin and lemon zest

Mix the eggs into mixture gently

Add the cream gently

Pour over the crust

Preheat the oven to 160°C

In a small saucepan, bring the pink tonic and castor sugar to a boil

Reduce to a thick syrup and then let it cool

Pour over the unbaked cheesecake

Place the cheesecake into the pre-heated oven and bake for 40 minutes

When the cheesecake cracks at the top, it is ready to be taken out

Let it cool, slice and serve Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Cinnamon Dumplings Drenched in Apricot Jam