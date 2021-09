Spruce up your brunch ideas with these delicious mini pitas served with tenderised steak. Top it off with a homemade sauce that will awaken all your tastebuds.

Tenderise your steak

For this recipe, you will be needing 300 g of steak. For the best result when cooking, you will need to tenderise the meat. One of the ways of doing this is by pounding the meat with a meat mallet. If you do not have a mallet, you can use the flat side of a pan. Pounding the meat not only makes it more tender, but it also makes the piece of steak the same size. This way, all the steak will cook evenly.

Tip for the perfect steak

Before applying your seasoning to the meat, first, pat your steak dry. If the meat is dry on the outside, a crispier skin will form. All the moisture and flavour will stay on the inside, resulting in a tasty tender steak.

A drizzle of sauce

The homemade sauce served with the steak pita almost has an Asian-like flavour to it. And all you need to make this interesting flavour fusion is:

Plain yogurt

Soya sauce

Peppadew, pepper and ginger relish

Once you have assembled your pitas, drizzle a generous amount of sauce and garnish with fresh coriander.