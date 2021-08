Let’s face it, lasagne might just be the perfect meal. Homemade beef tomato sauce? Check. Creamy sauce? Check. Bubbling cheese on top? Yes please! Try this delicious lasagne with mince and spinach to enjoy the ultimate comfort food.

Homemade Beef Mince Sauce

The mince sauce is where most of the flavour lies. By adding ingredients like green and red pepper brings a pop of freshness to the mixture. Feel free to add any more vegetables that you feel will compliment the rest of the flavours. We love adding a few extra mushrooms, or even some carrots. And, of course, garlic is the magic ingredient that ties it all together.

Béchamel Sauce

Béchamel sauce can be tricky if it is your first time making it. Just remember to never stop stirring! If you do stop stirring, you run the risk of getting clumps in your sauce. When you think your sauce is ready, try the wooden spoon test. Dip your spoon in the sauce and run your finger through the sauce on the spoon. If the sauce stays separated on the spoon, you’re ready to go.

A béchamel sauce can be quite bland without any seasoning, so don’t be shy with salt and pepper. We want to push the flavour boundaries even more with this sauce by adding mustard and cayenne pepper, yum!

Now all you have to do is perfect your layering skills and your delicious lasagne with mince and spinach will be ready to be popped into the oven. Sprinkle some extra mozzarella cheese and cayenne pepper on top to ensure that bubbling cheese effect.

Turn This Lasagne Into A Vegetarian Dish

This recipe will be just as delicious if you would turn it into a vegetarian dish. All you have to do is replace the beef mince with lentils, as they are a great meat replacement.