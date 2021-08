it may seem like an unconventional breakfast, but this rice pudding breakfast bowl is not only tasty but it is packed with nutrients to help you start your day off right.

With over 40 years’ experience, Tilda Pure Basmati has become on of the UK’s most respected rice brands. With a prominent focus on Basmati, all of the rice is DNA tested, free from inferior or broken grains, aged for at least 9 months, while the brand works hand-in-hand with the farming community to ensure quality produce.

What’s more, Tilda recently carried out a survey as part of their Genuine Goodness campaign, which revealed that cooking someone’s favourite meal is the ultimate way to show care. This week’s recipe (amongst others) was created by nutritionist, health writer and broadcaster Dr Sarah Schenker in collaboration with Tilda, on the back of that particular survey.

Rice Pudding Breakfast Bowl

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

Serves 2

100g Tilda Pure Basmati

130ml rice milk

1 large spoonful natural yoghurt greek style

1 teaspoon chia seeds

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

Pinch ground cinnamon

Half tsp vanilla essence

100g blueberries

1-2 tbsp honey – to taste or alternative syrup of your choice

Method

Cook the Tilda Pure Basmati rice in excess water for 10 minutes, drain rinse with cold water and drain again. Place rice in a bowl and add the rice milk, yoghurt, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon and vanilla. Mix well to combine and leave in a fridge overnight if time allows. To serve top with the blueberries, honey (syrup) and additional yoghurt if desired.

Further recipes and information on the Genuine Goodness initiative can be found at Tilda.com, as well as a download of the Big Hearted cookbook, created by Sarah Schenker exclusively for Tilda®.

Rice Pudding Breakfast Bowl Rice Pudding is a light fruity breakfast bowl that can be prepared the night before to enjoy the following morning. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Total Time: 15 minutes Servings: 2 Author: TLE Recipes Ingredients 100 grams Tilda Pure Basmati

130 ml rice milk

1 large spoonful of natural yoghurt greek style

1 tsp chia seeds

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

a pinch ground cinnamon

½ tsp vanilla essence

100 grams blueberries

1 – 2 tbsp honey, to taste or alternative syrup of your choice Instructions Cook the Tilda Pure Basmati rice in excess water for 10 minutes, drain rinse with cold water and drain again.

Place rice in a bowl and add the rice milk, yoghurt, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, cinnamon and vanilla.

Mix well to combine and leave in a fridge overnight if time allows.

To serve top with the blueberries, honey (syrup), and additional yogurt if desired. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED:How To Make: Pickled Prawns: Spiced with Bay Leaves, Coriander and Turmeric