Cut the pumpkin into chunky wedges

You can also retain and dry, then roast the pumpkin seeds

Roast the pumpkin wedges in the oven until golden and well caramelised

Retain some nice pieces to garnish, purée the remaining roasted pumpkin in a blender until smooth

Reserve until later

Put vegetable stock in a pan to heat

Sweat the diced shallot in a little olive oil until completely soft

Then add the pearl barley and 50g of butter and lightly ‘roast’ the grains in the butter, without adding any colour

When the grains appear translucent on the outside begin adding the heated stock, one ladle at a time, whilst stirring very gently but continuously to avoid the grains sticking to the pan

Continue ladling stock and cooking until the grains are almost cooked through

Then stir in a 50g of butter and some of the pumpkin purée to create a nice orange colour