With each passing year, a criminal amount of delicious pumpkin flesh is wasted in the name of Halloween Jack-o’-lanterns, and the fact that it’s one of the most versatile autumnal vegetables only makes the whole ordeal even more upsetting. While it’s difficult to go wrong with a classic pumpkin soup, this recipe from Michelin-starred chef Tom Kitchin is a great way to make use of pumpkin flesh and seeds for both Halloween and the rest of the British pumpkin season, generally lasting through to December.
Serves 4
Ingredients
- Pearl barley, 250g
- Vegetable stock, 1l
- Shallots, 4, diced finely
- Medium pumpkin, 1
- Butter, 100g
- Chives, 1tbsp, chopped finely
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Watercress leaves (deep-fried until crispy)
- Parmesan shavings, for serving
Method
- Cut the pumpkin into chunky wedges. You can also retain and dry, then roast the pumpkin seeds
- Roast the pumpkin wedges in the oven until golden and well caramelised. Retain some nice pieces to garnish, purée the remaining roasted pumpkin in a blender until smooth. Reserve until later
- Put vegetable stock in a pan to heat
- Sweat the diced shallot in a little olive oil until completely soft. Then add the pearl barley and 50g of butter and lightly ‘roast’ the grains in the butter, without adding any colour
- When the grains appear translucent on the outside begin adding the heated stock, one ladle at a time, whilst stirring very gently but continuously to avoid the grains sticking to the pan
- Continue ladling stock and cooking until the grains are almost cooked through. Then stir in a 50g of butter and some of the pumpkin purée to create a nice orange colour.
- When at the right consistency, remove from the heat and serve with roasted pumpkin seeds, the retained pumpkin pieces, chopped chives, crispy watercress leaves, a drizzle of olive oil and parmesan shavings
Recipe by Tom Kitchin, images by Marc Millar.
